Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Wuhan: Home To Wildlife


2025-04-17 01:28:38

Dogs turn East Lake into their playground, trotting alongside morning joggers, observing swimmers during "Jumping into East Lake" event, and frolicking under cherry blossoms.

Baer's Pochard, a migratory visitor, finds solace in Fuhe, Chenhu, and Zhangdu Lakes, turning them into seasonal havens.

In Wuhan, lose yourself in the rhythm of life-where every wetland holds a story waiting to be discovered. This video unveils the secrets of these ecological treasures!

