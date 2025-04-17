Wuhan: Home To Wildlife

Dogs turn East Lake into their playground, trotting alongside morning joggers, observing swimmers during "Jumping into East Lake" event, and frolicking under cherry blossoms.

Baer's Pochard, a migratory visitor, finds solace in Fuhe, Chenhu, and Zhangdu Lakes, turning them into seasonal havens.

In Wuhan, lose yourself in the rhythm of life-where every wetland holds a story waiting to be discovered. This video unveils the secrets of these ecological treasures!

