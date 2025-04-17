Advancedpcb Appoints Gary Stoffer As Chief Commercial Officer

AURORA, Colo. , April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvancedPCB is proud to announce the appointment of Gary Stoffer as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Stoffer will lead all sales, marketing, and commercial strategy initiatives as the company continues its mission to deliver cutting-edge PCB solutions to industries worldwide.

Stoffer brings over 20 years of global leadership experience across industries like Medical Technology, Aerospace & Defense, Semiconductor and a range of diversified industrials. He's known for building scalable growth strategies, nurturing strong customer partnerships, and leading with a people-first mindset.

Stoffer's previous roles include senior executive positions at Bal Seal Engineering (A Kaman Company) and Dover Corporation, where he helped drive commercial success in EMS-focused markets both in the U.S. and abroad.

"We are excited to welcome Gary to the AdvancedPCB leadership team," said Greg Halvorson, CEO, AdvancedPCB. "His extensive global commercial experience, especially in medtech and advanced manufacturing, is a powerful asset as we scale operations and deepen relationships across key industries."

Stoffer holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a marketing emphasis from the University of Southern California and is a graduate of Dover's Executive Leadership Academy. He's also a certified instructor in the Wilson Learning Consultative Sales Process and has spoken at leading electronics and medtech conferences globally. This appointment reflects AdvancedPCB's continued investment in industry expertise, customer alignment, and strategic growth as a trusted U.S.-based partner to Aerospace, Defense, Medtech, and Industrial innovators.

About AdvancedPCB:

AdvancedPCB is a leading U.S. manufacturer of comprehensive printed circuit board solutions- offering turnkey design, fabrication, and assembly solutions across six U.S.- based factories, consistently faster than the industry standard. Our full-service solutions meet the unique demands of innovative PCB customers while providing best-in-class technical service at every touchpoint. With broad certifications supporting commercial and military work, AdvancedPCB's capabilities include HDI/UHDI, flex & rigid-flex circuits, design services, and turnkey assembled solutions. For more information, please visit .

