Ally Building Solutions Hires New Vice President Of Sales And Marketing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are pleased that Alex has brought his extensive experience in sales leadership to the Ally family," said Ally Building Solutions CEO Steve Spade. "We believe Alex's background and expertise will be beneficial as Ally plans growth and expansion into new markets. Leaders like Alex are instrumental in developing strong and supportive sales teams."

Piazza worked for 11 years in the construction industry, most notably at ODC Construction, where he served as the vice president of account management. There, he played a key role in doubling the company's annual revenue and unit counts, while helping the company expand into new markets and scopes of work.

Piazza, a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in business and managerial economics, said he is excited about bringing his experience to Ally as it enters into its next phase of growth. He said his hands-on leadership approach will be instrumental in motivating the company's sales teams to perform at their best.

"I believe that true success comes from strong, aligned teams that work together toward a shared goal," Piazza said. "I want to help drive meaningful results and strengthen the company's market position by creating a culture of trust, accountability and support. Leadership isn't just about the numbers. It's also about building something meaningful and lasting."

Ally Building Solutions provides comprehensive building products and services, including flooring, cabinetry, countertops, appliances, shelving and kitchen and bathroom finishes to new home builders, custom builders and multi-family projects in Orlando, Jacksonville, Ocala and Tampa, Florida.

Ally is backed by Astara Capital Partners, an integrated team of investors and operators who bring strategic and operational expertise to the business.

About Astara Capital Partners

Astara Capital Partners is an integrated team of investors and operators investing in the middle market. The firm brings capital, strategic and operational resources to its investments to build sustainable value and position them for long-term success. Astara focuses on a variety of industrial and services sectors, including building products, food, packaging, residential services, IT services, A&D, and government services. More information about Astara can be found at .

