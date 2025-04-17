California Regional MLS Earns Prestigious Center Of Excellence Recognition From Benchmarkportal For The Seventh Year In A Row

CHINO HILLS, Calif., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The customer care center for California Regional MLS (CRMLS) has been certified as a Center of Excellence by BenchmarkPortal for 2024, marking the seventh consecutive year that CRMLS has earned the distinction. The Center of Excellence recognition is one of the most esteemed awards in the customer service and support industry.

"It's an honor to receive the BenchmarkPortal distinction seven years running now," said Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS. "I believe our customer care team deserves every accolade they receive, and I hope our users know we take their satisfaction seriously."

Contact centers achieve the Center of Excellence distinction based on the world's largest database of objective and quantitative data, audited and validated by BenchmarkPortal's researchers. BenchmarkPortal awards the "Center of Excellence" designation to customer service centers that rank in the top ten percent of the contact centers surveyed, demonstrating superior performance on both cost-related metrics and quality-related metrics compared with their industry peers. They are judged against a Balanced Scorecard of metrics for efficiency and effectiveness.

"Maintaining high levels of excellence in the center over a period of years is a wonderful testimony to the contact center management team, the frontline agents, and the senior managers who support and encourage this excellence," said BenchmarkPortal CEO Bruce Belfiore. "CRMLS contact center professionals have shown exceptional dedication and results, for which I commend them."

About California Regional MLS

California Regional MLS is the nation's most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 103,000 real estate professionals from 39 Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS provides accurate data through innovative technology solutions, empowering real estate professionals to cooperate and succeed. For more information on CRMLS, visit href="" rel="nofollow" crml .

About Center of Excellence Certification

Contact centers and their managers who wish to implement best practices and attain world-class performance in their industry have a unique opportunity to certify their contact centers. BenchmarkPortal's rigorous certification process has the advantage of referencing all performance goals to their best practices database of thousands of contact centers. Thus, contact centers will be held to performance levels that will improve their competitive position, not just force them to adhere to an arbitrary standard. Discover what the steps to certification are and how they will improve your center's performance.

About BenchmarkPortal

From its origins in 1995, BenchmarkPortal has become a global leader in the contact center industry, providing benchmarking, certification, training, consulting and industry reports. The BenchmarkPortal team of professionals has gained international recognition for its innovative approach to best practices for the contact center industry. BenchmarkPortal hosts the world's largest database of contact center metrics, which is constantly being refreshed with new data. BenchmarkPortal's mission is to provide contact center managers with the tools and information that will help them optimize their efficiency and effectiveness in their customer communications.

Media Contact – Art Carter, [email protected]

SOURCE California Regional MLS

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED