Coming Soon: Aurora Central Bark Location To Open Spring Of 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With an MBA in Strategy and Finance from the University of Michigan and certifications from Salesforce, Mike's breadth of expertise in managing large teams and delivering innovative solutions positions him to foster growth and prosperity for the Central Bark franchise. He has successfully led teams in a variety of sectors including global consulting roles at Deloitte Consulting and OutSystems where he managed complex CRM solutions, digital transformations, and large-scale business initiatives.

In addition to his professional experience, Mike has been a volunteer at the Naperville Humane Society and other local shelters, providing him with the hands-on dog care experience that will be valuable as a Central Bark franchisee.

"I've spent much of my career improving processes, building relationships, and leading teams to success. I'm excited to apply those skills to a business that combines my love for dogs with my professional experience," said Mike Carter. "Central Bark's commitment to a Whole Dog Care philosophy aligns with my passion for quality service, and I'm thrilled to offer exceptional dog care to the Aurora community."

Mike will be joined at Central Bark by his two beloved dogs, Ellie and Lily, who have inspired his decision to pursue a franchise in dog care. In his new role as the owner/operator of Central Bark, Mike will focus on enhancing operational efficiency, growing the customer base, and ensuring the highest standards of care for all pets.

Mike's commitment to the Central Bark approach of Whole Dog Care, which combines scientific methods with positive reinforcement, will guide the success of his new venture. As an actionable, results-driven leader, Mike is poised to make a lasting impact in the community by delivering exceptional service to pet parents and their furry companions.

The Naperville/Aurora Central Bark will feature almost 9,000 square feet of indoor space plus more than 3,700 square-feet of outdoor play area. Activities include small flexible playgroups, group skills work, rest periods, and personalized one-on-one enrichment sessions. Enrichment add-ons give pups the extra attention they love and the freedom to use their senses, safely exploring with their instincts as they engage with interactive toys, puzzles, and games.

The Central Bark franchise system was founded in 2003 and now operates under the name Barkley Ventures Franchising, LLC. For more than 20 years, the brand has grown to over 40 locations across more than a dozen states. The company has hosted over two million dog visits. Central Bark participates in VetFran, the International Franchise Association's (IFA) veteran program, and offers a franchise fee discount to qualifying veterans. Central Bark is also an IFA MinorityFran participant.

