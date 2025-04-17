Customers Can Now Buy The 2025 Toyota Bz4x In Vacaville, California

Inside, the generous cabin allows passengers to stretch out, with room for backpacks, groceries, pet carriers or even folded beach chairs. The flat floor and open layout give the bZ4X a wide, airy feel-ideal for drivers and passengers looking to settle in comfortably.

Drivers who crave more capability will appreciate the all-wheel-drive system, designed to hold tight to the road when the pavement turns slick. With X-MODE, traction gets a boost by adjusting throttle and brake pressure to match the terrain, whether it's a rain-soaked curve or a gravel-covered slope.

Under the hood-or rather, under the sleek bodywork-lies a capable electric powertrain. Front-wheel-drive models deliver 201 horsepower with near-instant torque, while all-wheel-drive models step it up with a dual-motor setup producing 214 horsepower and 248 lb.-ft. of torque. Acceleration is crisp, especially when merging onto highways or climbing steep hills. With a driving range of up to 252 miles for front-wheel-drive models and up to 228 miles for all-wheel-drive versions, the bZ4X brings practicality to electric mobility.

Design details make a strong impression, including slim-profile LED headlights, a rear light bar and a black contrast roof. The 20-inch alloy wheels add to the confident appearance of the bZ4X, while aerodynamic elements-from front bumper vents to a rear spoiler-help this electric SUV glide more efficiently.

Inside, tech meets convenience. The 12.3-inch touchscreen gives access to navigation, media and climate controls, all within arm's reach. Voice recognition lets drivers keep their eyes forward while adjusting settings. The Advanced Park feature uses sensors and cameras to handle parallel and reverse parking with minimal effort.

For cold mornings, the radiant foot-and-leg heater brings quick warmth to front passengers. A fixed panoramic moonroof opens up the cabin to natural light, creating a bright and open feel on any drive. Charging smartphones is easy with a Qi-compatible wireless charger in the center console, supported by four USB-C ports and one USB-A port for all devices onboard.

Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville welcomes shoppers to see the new 2025 Toyota bZ4X in person. Located at 500 Orange Dr., Vacaville, CA, the dealership is now scheduling test drives. Interested customers can call 707-446-7000 for details.

