From Sci-Fi To Daily Life: Service Robots Step Into Spotlight At 137Th Canton Fair
Dreame Technology's AI-powered weeding robot makes backyard maintenance a hands-free affair. Equipped with 3D laser radar sensors and forward-facing cameras, this robot maps boundaries and avoids obstacles with high precision. Its floating blade system adapts to grass height and terrain, all while being ready to use right out of the box.
Pool owners also have reason to celebrate. Seauto Robots showcases its SAT 20 series pool cleaning robots, boasting enhanced battery capacity and smart navigation for thorough, corner-to-corner cleaning. With multiple modes and market-leading performance, these robots deliver a sparkling clean with minimal effort.
For restaurant dining, consumers may also have the chance to meet Keenon Robotics' T10 service robot, designed to deliver meals with grace. Capable of navigating narrow 59cm aisles while carrying up to 40kg, it features a new-generation shock-absorption chassis for smoother deliveries. Customizable with interactive head motions and decorative accessories, it brings both function and personality to the dining experience.
As robotics evolve at breakneck speed, new applications are entering our lives faster than ever. By introducing the Service Robots Zone, the Canton Fair is not only showcasing these innovations but connecting global buyers with the future of smart living. By facilitating meaningful exchanges across the industrial chain, the Fair highlights that the golden age of robotics is here.
