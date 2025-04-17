FUTURO Brand Just Got An Upgrade With Movement In Mind

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Improved to help you do the things you want and keep you moving, FUTUROTM Brand introduces:



FUTUROTM Premium Compression Ankle Sleeve : recommended for mild tendonitis, swelling, soreness, sprains and strains. Featuring a low-profile design that fits comfortably in shoes.

FUTUROTM Premium Compression Elbow Sleeve : recommended for mild tendonitis, golfer's elbow, tennis elbow, swelling, sprains and strains. With medial and lateral gel pads to apply targeted pressure where needed. FUTUROTM Premium Compression Knee Sleeve with Stabilizers : recommended for mild arthritis, swelling, soreness, sprains and strains. Designed wider at the thigh for improved fit and with removable metal stabilizers which adapt the support based on individual needs.

"Technology continues to transform the way athletes, workers and patients recover and perform," said Jonathan Pieronek, global portfolio director, 3M Consumer Health and Safety. "Compression sleeves are designed to help optimize movement and enhance overall performance. Having the right one for your need matters. Our new premium compression sleeves give individuals the flexibility to choose what is right for them. They provide added support for everyday routines to keep moving."

The new contoured designs fit neatly under clothes and retain shape for the duration of wear. Each sleeve is made to wear on either the left or right side. For the best possible fit and performance, FUTUROTM Compression Knee Sleeves are available in sizes small, medium, large and extra-large and the Elbow and Ankle Sleeves are available in small/medium and large/extra-large. The full FUTUROTM Premium Compression Sleeve line is available for purchase on Target .

To learn which sleeve is right for your needs, visit futuro-usa/compression .

About FUTURO

FUTUROTM Brand braces and supports put science to work for you to provide the comfort, fit and compression you need to get the most out of each motion. FUTUROTM Brand products have been supporting consumers as they brace for adventure for over 70 years as our expert panel of engineers and medical professionals collaborate on product research, development and testing. Each product is thoughtfully engineered to provide support, comfort and fit while helping to relieve symptoms associated with sprains, strains, arthritis, muscle pain and injuries. This is all with one goal in mind: to help you live life to the fullest.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM ) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3m/news-center .

SOURCE 3M Company