Gerstman PLLC Expands Services To Serve NYC's Albanian American Real Estate Community With Former UN Ambassador Adrian Neritani

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerstman PLLC, a prominent New York City Law Firm focused on commercial real estate transactions, leasing, lobbying and government relations, is proud to announce a strategic expansion of services tailored specifically for the Albanian American real estate community in New York City. With the addition of former Ambassador of Albania to the United Nations Adrian Neritani to the firm, Gerstman PLLC is committed to supporting Albanian American building owners, developers, and real estate professionals with culturally informed legal representation and transactional expertise.

"New York's Albanian American real estate community is thriving and deserves specialized support in navigating the complexities of real estate deals," said Brad Gerstman , Managing Partner of Gerstman PLLC. "With Ambassador Neritani's leadership, we are excited to offer dedicated services that meet the needs of this dynamic and growing community."

The firm's services include:



Commercial Leasing : Representing landlords and tenants in all aspects of lease negotiations, renewals, and restructurings.



Real Estate Transactions : Handling acquisitions, dispositions, and joint ventures with precision and a focus on maximizing value.



Regulatory Advocacy : Helping property owners work through zoning, permitting, and compliance matters with city and state agencies.

Legal Support for Property Owners : Assisting building owners with contracts, disputes, and long-term strategic planning.

Ambassador Neritani brings decades of diplomatic and international experience, along with a deep understanding of the Albanian American community's needs and aspirations. His involvement ensures that clients receive not only top-tier legal counsel, but also a personalized, culturally aligned experience.

"Joining Gerstman PLLC gives me the opportunity to serve a community I care deeply about," said Amb. Neritani. "We're here to provide trusted, professional legal services to help Albanian American real estate professionals succeed in the New York market."

About Gerstman PLLC:

Gerstman PLLC is a full-service New York City law firm known for its strength in commercial real estate law, including leasing, regulatory advocacy, and transactional matters. The firm represents property owners, developers, and businesses across the five boroughs and beyond. Learn more at .

Media Contact: Nicole Schwartz

718-309-7763/ [email protected]

SOURCE Gerstman PLLC

