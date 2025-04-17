Inventhelp Inventor Develops Assistive Device For Australian Rules Football Officials(BRA-1160)

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a coach, I thought there could be a better way for boundary officials in the game of Australian Rules Football to launch the ball over their head and high into the air toward the ruck players on the field," said an inventor, from Parkdale, VIC, Australia, "so I invented the HOIKER. My design increases accuracy and consistency when inbounding the ball, and it would reduce stress and strain on the back, shoulders, and arms."

The patent-pending invention provides an assistive device/training aid for Australian Rules Football officials and coaches. In doing so, it would help officials inbound the ball more easily. As a result, it increases accuracy and reduces strain. It also ensures the game is played fairly and properly. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for boundary officials and coaches in the game of Australian Rules Football.

The original design was submitted to the Brisbane sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BRA-1160, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

