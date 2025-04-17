Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Cart For Fishing Equipment (ALL-2117)
PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to transport all of your fishing supplies to and from a fishing spot," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ga., "so I invented the B FISHING CADDY. My design would also keep all of your fishing equipment organized and in one central location."
The invention provides a convenient way to transport fishing equipment. In doing so, it would accommodate a five-gallon bucket, folding chair, tackle box, cooler, and fishing rod holders. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also eliminates the need to struggle and make multiple trips. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts.
The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ALL-2117, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment