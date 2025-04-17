Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Cart For Fishing Equipment (ALL-2117)

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to transport all of your fishing supplies to and from a fishing spot," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ga., "so I invented the B FISHING CADDY. My design would also keep all of your fishing equipment organized and in one central location."

The invention provides a convenient way to transport fishing equipment. In doing so, it would accommodate a five-gallon bucket, folding chair, tackle box, cooler, and fishing rod holders. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also eliminates the need to struggle and make multiple trips. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ALL-2117, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

