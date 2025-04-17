Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Single Rein Training Apparatus (BRA-1150)

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional horse trainer. I train any breed in various capacities, primarily starting (breaking in), re-training, and bringing horses back into work. I also focus on trauma-related behavioral problems, working through them effectively. I created my invention at home out of necessity, as there was nothing on the market that met my exact needs," said an inventor, from Koo Wee Rup, Vic., Australia. "I do not use conventional side reins for mouthing, starting, or re-starting as they adversely affect the horse's bio-mechanics and restrict the horse in a way that is ineffective and unsafe. I modified and adjusted my design while training various types of horses and ponies until I found the right amount of pressure, release, and flexibility I was looking for. The end product, my invention, is much more effective, safer, and user-friendly. It allows left to right flexion and relief from downward pressure while teaching the horse to be mouthed, or simply to exercise correctly during everyday use."

The patent-pending Flexi-Train does not use conventional side reins for mouthing, starting, or re-starting, as they adversely affect the horse's biomechanics and restrict the horse in a way that is ineffective and unsafe. The modified and adjusted design utilizes the right amount of pressure, release, and flexibility. It would be much more effective, safer, and user-friendly than traditional training products. It also allows for left to right flexion and relief from downward pressure while teaching the horse to be mouthed, re-mouthed, or simply to exercise correctly during everyday use. The invention would be beneficial to any trainer and horse owner who wants to mouth, re-train or exercise their horse whilst building the correct musculature and responses.

The original design was submitted to the Brisbane sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BRA-1150, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

