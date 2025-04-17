Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Sunshade For The Rooftop Of A Parked RV(ASP-453)

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to apply an effective sunshade over a parked RV," said an inventor, from Estancia, N.M., "so I invented the R V SHADE. My design would protect and preserve the rooftop, and it could increase cooling comfort for the occupants of the motor home."

The invention provides rooftop coverage and protection against intense sunlight for a parked recreational vehicle. In doing so, it prevents the RV rooftop from being subjected to intense sunlight, rain, hail, and other elements when parked. It also offers improved cooling and push button operation. The invention features a protective and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for RV owners and users. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ASP-453, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

