Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Tracking Device For Wallets & Purses(ASP-485)

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to easily locate a misplaced wallet, purse, or clothing item," said an inventor, from Manor, Texas, "so I invented the SAFE WALLET. My design would provide added security and convenience for users."

The invention provides a wireless and self-contained tracking device for wallets, purses or clothing items. In doing so, it enables the user to easily locate the item. As a result, it helps prevent a lost, misplaced or stolen wallet or purse. It also increases security and peace of mind. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ASP-485, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

