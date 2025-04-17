Inventhelp Inventor Develops Secure Forklift Accessory (BRA-1142)
PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to secure a heavy load or pallet when using a forklift," said an inventor, from Hinchinbrook, NSW, Australia, "so I invented the SAFETY TONGUES INVENTION. My design helps maintain a high level of efficiency and safety in the workplace."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to grip a pallet when using a forklift. In doing so, it prevents the pallet from sliding off the forks and causing major damage. As a result, it increases safety and convenience, and it can be used anywhere forklifts are used with pallets. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for warehouses, trucking companies, delivery truck firms, manufacturers, construction companies, mining applications, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Brisbane sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BRA-1142, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment