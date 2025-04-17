Inventhelp Inventors Develop Two-Piece Tie System For Securing A Horse (BEC-436)

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be an improved two-piece tie system for securing a horse to a pole or rail," said one of two inventors, from West Valley City, Utah, "so we invented the KWIK- TIE BREAK AWAY ROPE TIE. Our design increases safety and convenience, and it eliminates the need to use a D-ring or clips."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to tie horses to various objects using a lead rope. In doing so, it allows the handler to easily disconnect the rope in an emergency. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. It also can be adapted for other applications such as securing livestock, boats, etc. The invention features an adjustable and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for horse owners and others in the equine industry. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BEC-436, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

