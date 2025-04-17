Kaplan Partners With Alive Studios To Tackle Literacy Learning Loss

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Interactive Zoo Panel provides classrooms with a comprehensive solution – hardware, software, and manipulatives – designed to captivate children aged 3 to 6. Preloaded with the award-winning and research-backed Alive Studios Zoo Learning ExperienceTM, featuring Letters alive®, Math alive®, six Zoo Crew AppsTM, and popular Android Classroom Apps, the panel brings lessons to life with 26 engaging zoo animals. This approach supports foundational reading skills and aligns with the increasingly adopted Science of Reading.

"For me, ensuring strong literacy skills for all students nationwide is absolutely crucial. That's why we poured our hearts into creating the Interactive Zoo Panel. I'm particularly excited for early educators for these reasons: it's truly affordable, equitable, and accessible to students from every background. Plus, it's designed to be hassle-free – no internet needed, no student data collected, and no subscriptions. We even made sure it aligns with NAEYC's guidelines for technology. Our goal was to make it so easy to use... like a reliable appliance you can always count on," said Cynthia Kaye, CEO of Alive Studios.

The Interactive Zoo Panel, available for sale at Kaplan, is currently at an introductory pricing of $5,995. Early adopters of the Zoo Panel have reported immediate increases in student engagement and understanding.

"The new Zoo Panel has been a game-changer for my students and me, making early literacy incredibly fun and engaging. My students are now eager to explore letter sounds, animals, and sentence building. It's also been invaluable in helping me understand each student's learning needs and better prepare them for the next grade level. Teaching early literacy has never been this rewarding!" said Mr. Jay, a Pre-K teacher from the Atlanta area.

While the need for developmentally appropriate literacy instruction will never go away, the introductory pricing for the Interactive Zoo Panel ($5,995) will expire after June 30, 2025.

About Kaplan Early Learning Company

Based in Lewisville, NC, Kaplan Early Learning Company provides products and services that enhance children's learning. Since 1968, Kaplan has delivered innovative products and services that empower educators and caregivers worldwide to create quality learning environments.

About Alive Studios

Alive Studios Zoo is a woman-owned company that has developed a patented 3D augmented reality technology to create mind-boggling learning experiences for early learners. Alive Studios supplemental resources are in thousands of schools across America as well as 26 countries.

