Korean Cultural Center New York Presents The First-Ever Solo Exhibition Of Chang Ucchin In NY

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A seminal modernist painter, Chang Ucchin developed a distinctive visual language-infused with a sense of innocence and playfulness-that distilled the beauty of everyday life into poetic forms. Through recurring motifs-humble houses, solitary trees, birds in flight, the eternal sun and moon-he created quiet worlds where memory and imagination dwell. His works reflect a longing for a life grounded in nature, a deep affection for family, and a spiritual conception of home-not as a structure, but as a sanctuary of the soul.

At the heart of the exhibition is Golden Ark, a masterfully crafted art book published in 1992 by New York's Limited Editions Club (LEC). The volume features twelve paintings personally selected by Chang Ucchin before his passing, from among his more than 730 oil paintings. As the first LEC publication to spotlight a Korean artist, Golden Ark marked a milestone in introducing Korean modern art to the world. The title metaphorically conveys the immense value of Chang's work-comparing it to gold-and symbolizes his presence as a vessel guiding the spirit of his era. This exhibition invites visitors to engage with the original edition of Golden Ark firsthand, turning its pages to gain unique insight into Chang's artistic vision and philosophy.

In addition to showcasing limited edition prints featured in Golden Ark, the exhibition brings together rarely seen paintings and drawings on loan from the Chang Ucchin Museum of Art Yangju and private collections. Among them are intimate yet profound canvases such as A Family Portrait (1972), A Tree and Pavilions (1977), and The Persimmon Tree (1987), which capture the artist's quiet contemplation of daily life. The experience is further enriched by panoramic media walls presenting contemporary digital artworks inspired by Chang's iconic pieces, most notably Self-portrait (1951). These diverse components illuminate his deeply personal and universal vision-shaped by Korean sensibility, yet resonant across cultures.

"As the landmark solo exhibition of Chang Ucchin in New York, this presentation offers the most concentrated look at his artistic world ever shared with a global audience," said Hee Sung Cho, curator at the Korean Cultural Center New York. "As international interest in K-culture continues to grow, it's important to remember that its roots lie in the contemplative aesthetics and emotional depth of artists like Chang. His work encourages us to ponder the meaning of life through restraint, harmony, and inner reflection-values at the core of Korean cultural identity."

Kyung Soo Chang, Honorary Director of the Chang Ucchin Museum of Art Yangju and the artist's daughter, shared: "Amid Korea's cultural transformations, Chang Ucchin wrestled with boundaries-between East and West, the natural and the urban, the familiar and the unknown. Rather than conforming to any single artistic ideology, he chose a path devoted to exploring universal beauty, the innate goodness of humanity, and the fundamental nature of life. I hope that visitors will find moments of peace and solace embodied in his work."

About the Artist

Chang Ucchin (1917–1990) was a defining figure in the evolution of Korean modern art. In 1947, Chang co-founded the New Realism Group (Shinsasilpa) with Kim Whanki and Yoo Youngkuk, advocating a new way of seeing reality-not through mere representation, but through the pursuit of spiritual and essential truths embedded in everyday forms.

Throughout his life, Chang chose a path of solitude and simplicity, working in hanok studios in Deokso, Myeongnyun-dong, and Suanbo. These spaces became extensions of his philosophy-open, reflective, and closely tied to nature.

He participated in international exhibitions at the University of Minnesota and New York's World House Gallery in 1957–58, held a solo exhibition at Scope Gallery in Los Angeles in 1982, and took part in Korea Contemporary Art at the Bergen Museum of Art and Science in New Jersey in 1989.

About the Korean Cultural Center New York

The KCCNY is a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea inaugurated in 1979 to establish and promote Korean culture in New York. We provide diverse cultural and artistic activities including gallery exhibitions, performing arts programs, film festivals, educational workshops, and more, offering a place of experience and learning.

With its new location at 122 E 32nd Street in New York, KCCNY provides a newly expanded platform to operate as a cultural hub in the heart of the city near Manhattan's Koreatown.

For more information, visit and follow @kccny on Instagram.

For inquiries: please contact Dr. Bora Yoon, [email protected]

SOURCE Korean Cultural Center New York