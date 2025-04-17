Lifeforce Launches Brain Protection Program To Optimize Cognitive Health And Reduce Dementia Risk

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Through the Brain Protection Program, Lifeforce members can test for genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's as well as have access to advanced biomarkers measuring brain inflammation and amyloid plaque formation - factors strongly associated with dementia and changes in cognitive performance.

"People are understandably terrified of their brain deteriorating as they get older. There has been this feeling of helplessness that there is nothing you can do except wait to find out if it happens to you. That's a total misperception and we're changing it with this program. These trends often start 30 years before they show up in symptoms and we want to give anyone who wants to be proactive access to evidence-based tools to take control and do it all from their homes," said Dugal Bain-Kim, founder and CEO at Lifeforce.

"I'm a scientific advisor for Lifeforce because we share the same commitment to making it easier for people to take control of their health the right way. I've spent my professional life researching brain health and it's incredibly exciting to see awareness growing and more people moving early to reduce their risks," said Dr. Rudy Tanzi.

Getting Started on the Brain Protection Program

All Lifeforce members complete an in-home blood draw covering the 50-plus biomarkers that drive quality of life, risk of dying prematurely, and speed of cellular aging.

New and existing members can opt-in to additional screening as part of the Brain Protection program:



ApoE: A genetic test that looks a tApoE gene variants to assess genetic risk for Alzheimer's (one-time test)

pTau-217: Measures levels of phosphorylated tau protein (pTau), especially useful for early detection of Alzheimer's, before symptoms like memory loss or confusion appear

Beta-Amyloid 42/40 Ratio: Measures two forms of amyloid proteins (Aβ42 and Aβ40) to assess Alzheimer's risk and disease progression GFAP: Tests levels of Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein, which is released into the blood when there is brain injury or neuroinflammation

After receiving bloodwork results within a few business days, members then meet virtually with a Lifeforce clinician on a 45-minute consult to review results and receive a unique, personal cognitive health plan. After which ongoing personalized coaching includes lifestyle changes proven to promote long-term brain health.

The Brain Protection Program is available now to all Lifeforce members. Monthly membership, including regular blood draws four times yearly, 1:1 clinician consultation and monthly coaching, starts at $349 for the first month and then $149/month after that. The advanced brain protection biomarkers are offered at an additional cost. Join at mylifeforce/brain

About Lifeforce

Lifeforce is the world's largest longevity medicine program, empowering people to take control of their health by combining the data, tools, and expertise to improve their quality of life, slow cellular aging and mitigate disease. Through convenient at-home diagnostics, direct access to expert longevity medicine physicians and certified health coaches, and data-driven, highly personalized care plans, Lifeforce redefines the way we think about longevity. For more information, visit , and follow along via social @lifeforce.

