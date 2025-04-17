Luka Dončić Foundation Partners With Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA, Positive Coaching Alliance To Pilot Foundational Total Hoops Approach Programs

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luka Dončić Foundation announced today partnerships with the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA and Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) to begin bringing the Foundation's groundbreaking "Total Hoops Approach " to life. These partnerships will allow the Foundation to begin testing the principles of the Total Hoops Approach with both coaches and kids as part of the Foundation's overall efforts to enhance and reimagine the youth basketball experience by fostering inclusivity, holistic development and joy, while creating a sustainable model for the future of the sport.

The Total Hoops Approach – the philosophy and framework for youth basketball developed by the Luka Dončić Foundation as part of the "Inside Youth Basketball " report released in December 2024 – emphasizes the importance of teamwork, joy and creativity in teaching the game of basketball to the next generation. The Total Hoops Approach invites everyone, from coaches to parents to players, to get involved and start experimenting with its principles. These partnerships with the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA and PCA will serve as proving grounds for how the methodology translates from paper to practice.

The Foundation will begin piloting the Total Hoops Approach by working with the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA to integrate the approach into the curriculum guiding their existing programs and clinics. This will include working with the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA on a series of clinics over the next several months, culminating during NBA All-Star in Los Angeles in February 2026. The Foundation will also work with PCA to co-develop a specialized coaching certification program focused on implementing the principles of the Total Hoops Approach. This approach will allow the Foundation to test and track the Total Hoop Approach's impact on player development and coaching methodologies.

"These collaborations with the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA and PCA are a major step forward in our mission to ensure that youth sports remain a joyful and enriching experience for kids everywhere," said Lara Beth Seager, CEO of the Luka Dončić Foundation . "It's important to us that our work be backed by research, rigorously tested and reflective of the realities of basketball education. The Total Hoops Approach was the blueprint. Now, we are excited to see how it translates onto the court, and both the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA and PCA are incredibly well-positioned to pilot its implementation with kids and coaches."

By integrating the Total Hoops Approach into Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA programming, the Foundation hopes to develop and test foundational curriculum for additional Total Hoops Approach clinics and leagues around the world. The initiative will incorporate robust monitoring and evaluation systems to gather data on player engagement, coach effectiveness and overall program impact.

In partnership with PCA, the Foundation will develop a specialized certification program to train coaches as "Youth Development Experts." The initiative will aim to elevate coaching as a profession and create a pathway for coaches passionate about nurturing young athletes. Leveraging PCA's expertise, the coaching curriculum will be informed by the principles of the Total Hoops Approach in emphasizing fun, teamwork and personal growth, moving away from traditional models that are overly focused on winning. Coaches will gain a specialized certification, equipping them with research-based tools to foster early athlete development. The certification program will also be designed with scalability in mind, enabling global implementation in partnership with other basketball and youth sports-focused organizations.

This collaboration will allow the Foundation to test and track the Total Hoop Approach's impact on coaching methodologies and open a channel of communication to inform key takeaways of the approach's implementation.

"Coaches are a vital part of creating a positive youth sports experience, and this partnership gives coaches the tools to make a lasting impact," said Jason Sacks, CEO of Positive Coaching Alliance . "By combining the Total Hoops Approach with PCA's proven training, we are ensuring the focus of youth basketball is one that prioritizes fun, growth and belonging. We're proud to partner with the Luka Dončić Foundation to reimagine youth basketball and create sports experiences that build character, inspire confidence and create joy."

These partnerships with the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA and PCA will begin with pilot programs and curriculum development over the course of 2025. As these programs roll out, ongoing evaluation and feedback between the Foundation, the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA, and PCA will ensure that the Total Hoops Approach continues to evolve and adapt to the needs of young players and coaches worldwide.

About the Luka Dončić Foundation

The Luka Dončić Foundation was launched in December 2024 with the goal of ensuring that youth sports are a joyful, enriching force in the lives of kids around the world. For more information on the Foundation, the "Inside Youth Basketball" report and the "Total Hoops Approach," or to get involved with the Foundation, please visit LukaDoncicFoundation , and stay up to date on Instagram (@lukadoncicfoundation ), X (@LD77Foundation ), and LinkedIn (Luka Dončić Foundation ).

About Positive Coaching Alliance

Founded in 1998, Positive Coaching Alliance's mission is to change the culture of youth sports so that every child, regardless of social or economic circumstance, has access to a positive youth sports experience. For more information on Positive Coaching Alliance, you can visit , and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn at @PositiveCoachUS.

