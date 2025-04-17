Peak Homebuying Season Begins: Realtor® Association Offers Tips To Be Well-Prepared For Successful Home Purchase

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Springtime is considered peak homebuying season, as buyers often seek to purchase a house and move-in during the summer before a new school year begins. To help homebuyers navigate the homebuying process and achieve a successful purchase, the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® is providing essential tips.

"Buying a home is one of the most significant financial decisions a person will make," said Bill Lublin, president of the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® and a broker who operates several Philadelphia-area offices. "It's crucial that buyers are well-informed and well-advised throughout the homebuying process. As the peak homebuying season gets underway, Pennsylvania Realtors® are ready to help homebuyers through the process from search to settlement. Not only are Realtors® experts in advising clients through real estate transactions, but they also adhere to a professional code of ethics that emphasizes protecting client interests."

The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® recommends that homebuyers:



Get Pre-Approved for a Mortgage: Understanding your budget and how much you can borrow is the first step in the homebuying journey.

Work With a Realtor®: A Realtor® can provide invaluable guidance throughout the process, from finding the right property to negotiating an offer.

Determine Needs and Wants: Making a list of must-haves and nice-to-haves will help narrow your search.

Research Neighborhoods: Consider factors such as schools, commute and local amenities to find a neighborhood that fits your preferences and lifestyle.

Be Prepared to Make an Offer: In a competitive housing market, it's essential to be ready to make an attractive offer when you find the right home.

Factor in Additional Costs: Beyond the purchase price, remember to budget for closing costs, property taxes, insurance and potential maintenance expenses.

Understand Seller Disclosures: Carefully review the seller's property disclosure statement with a Realtor® to be aware of any known issues or defects with the property. Schedule a Home Inspection: A professional home inspection can reveal potential problems with the property that may not be immediately apparent, allowing you to better understand the home in general and make an informed decision.

"By following these steps, with a Realtor® by their side, homebuyers can feel more confident as they navigate the complexities of homebuying," Lublin added.

A 2024 consumer survey conducted by the National Association of Realtors® found that 9 out of 10 home purchases are made with the professional services of a real estate agent, demonstrating that consumers prioritize agent expertise in the real estate process.

Consumers considering buying or selling a home can search for a Realtor® in their area at parealtors/find-a-realtor . Consumers can learn what's new in the home buying process at parealtors/whats-new .

The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors ® is a trade/professional association that serves more than 39,000 members in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

SOURCE Pennsylvania Association of Realtors

