PRESIDENT OF FRENCH POLYNESIA VISITS SEABOURN PURSUIT DURING CALL TO PAPEETE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) While Seabourn Pursuit has visited Tahiti before, this marked the first time President Brotherson officially visited the vessel, highlighting the growing importance of French Polynesia within Seabourn's expedition program. A group of the president's advisors joined the visit, which included a welcome reception, tour of the ship and submarines, and dinner with Seabourn Pursuit's captain and other senior officers.

During the visit, President Brotherson expressed strong interest in learning more about Seabourn's expedition program and submarine operations and exploring opportunities to expand small-ship tourism across French Polynesia. The current administration is focused on growing tourism, particularly in the cruise and expedition segments, making this visit a valuable opportunity for advancing Seabourn's presence and operations in the region.

"Beyond the paradise postcard, Tahiti and her islands are a fantastic field for explorers," said Moetai Brotherson, President of French Polynesia. "I was impressed by the spirit that this magnificent ship, Seabourn Pursuit, carries. The attention to culture, nature, and our place, as humans in these pristine yet fragile ecosystems set this cruise apart. I, for a few hours, felt like James Bond, Sylvia Earle, and West Hansen. And that, I reckon, felt pretty awesome!"

"It was a true honor to welcome President Brotherson on board Seabourn Pursuit," said Mark Tamis, President of Seabourn. "French Polynesia is one of the most awe-inspiring places we visit, and it aligns beautifully with the spirit of exploration at the heart of our expedition program. At Seabourn, we're committed to creating meaningful partnerships and delivering luxury experiences that respect and celebrate the destinations we explore. We look forward to continuing to deepen our connection to this remarkable region."

Seabourn Pursuit is one of Seabourn's two purpose-built expedition ships, and offers the same luxurious small ship experience that travelers have come to expect from Seabourn. The expedition experience is enhanced by world-class equipment that allows the line to offer its widest range of expedition activities led by an expert 23-person expedition team of scientists, scholars, naturalists, and more. Designed and built for remote, diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards, the ship includes a plethora of modern hardware and technology that extends the ship's global deployment and capabilities. There is close to 30,000 square feet of deck space and special touches at every turn, as well as indoor and outdoor guest areas with nearly 270-degree views. In addition, a 4K GSS Cineflex Camera is mounted on the mast of the Constellation Lounge and capable of broadcasting imagery from miles ahead on monitors located throughout the ship and in guest suites.

Designed to explore some of the world's most remote and culturally rich destinations. Seabourn Pursuit is currently sailing in the South Pacific and will return to the Kimberley region in May to begin its second expedition season in Western Australia.

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn voyages, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit .

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK ).

Find Seabourn on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Pinterest .

SOURCE Seabourn