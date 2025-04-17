Press Freedom Center At The National Press Club To Host News Conference On The Future Of Middle East Broadcasting Networks, Tuesday April 22 At 9:30Am

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- News Advisory:

EVENT: Is America losing its voice in the Middle East? A news conference on the fate of

Middle East Broadcasting Networks WHO: Jeffrey Gedmin, President & CEO, Middle East Broadcasting Networks

Bill McCarren, Director, Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club WHERE: National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20045 WHEN: Tuesday, April 22, 9:30am

DETAILS:

On March 14, the Trump administration issued an executive order that significantly downsized the U.S. Agency for Global Media. One major casualty was the Middle East Broadcasting Networks (MBN), which was forced to lay off most of its staff on April 11.

In response, MBN President and CEO Jeff Gedmin and Press Freedom Center Director Bill McCarren will discuss the wide impact of these cuts at a news conference. They will highlight MBN's role as a trusted news source for millions in the Middle East and raise concerns about the implications for press freedom in the region. Other staff members from MBN will contribute.

If you wish to attend this news conference, please RSVP using this link .

If you wish to cover this news conference, please email [email protected]

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-725-7787 or [email protected] for the Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

