Revolver Podcasts And Americatv Partner To Launch Peruvian Hits On Global Audio Stage

New partnership brings acclaimed Peruvian drama and history series to global audiences through reVolver Podcasts' digital platform

DALLAS, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIIRE/ -- reVolver Podcasts, a leading multicultural digital audio network based in Dallas, proudly announces a new international partnership with AmericaTV, one of Peru's most prominent television broadcasters. This collaboration marks AmericaTV's debut in the global digital audio market, bringing three of its most celebrated productions to podcast audiences around the world via reVolver Podcasts.

The launch includes the dramatic telenovela Valiente Amor , as well as two compelling historical mini-series : Machu Picchu, La Joya Del Emperador .

Valiente Amor is a powerful tragic romance based on the iconic Peruvian novel Aves sin nido by Clorinda Matto de Turner. Produced by Michelle Alexander for América Televisión in 2016, it stars Stephanie Orúe and Nicolás Galindo, with standout performances by Sofía Rocha, Miguel Ángel Álvarez, Andrea Luna and Nikko Ponce.

Machu Picchu, La Joya Del Emperador is a sweeping two-episode docuseries filmed across Lima, Cusco and New York. Created to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Machu Picchu's modern rediscovery, the series blends history and mystery, focusing on the visionary Inca Pachacútec and explorer Hiram Bingham.

"This partnership with AmericaTV opens a new chapter for reVolver Podcasts and for the international content landscape," said Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts. "We're proud to introduce these powerful Peruvian stories to our global audience and amplify AmericaTV's presence in the digital audio space."

AmericaTV, headquartered in Lima, is one of the most influential media companies in Peru, known for producing high-quality entertainment, news, and cultural programming. Its bold move into the global digital audio scene, through this collaboration with reVolver Podcasts, reflects the growing demand for international content and storytelling formats that resonate across borders.

All three series will be available in Spanish on the reVolver Podcasts platform and major streaming services.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at .

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at . For more information about the company, visit .

SOURCE reVolver Podcasts

