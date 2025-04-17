Safran Inaugurates Advanced Manufacturing And Engineering Hub In Colorado To Propel Innovation In Satellite Propulsion

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are very proud to welcome Safran to Colorado, where the space industry is making great strides forward," said Jared Polis, Governor of Colorado. "This investment not only strengthens our state's position as a leader in aerospace innovation but also brings new opportunities for collaboration, economic growth, and advancements in space technology."

The new 28,000-square-foot facility is designed to manufacture the EPS®X00 electric propulsion systems annually for the U.S Department of Defense and commercial customers. Electric propulsion systems, including U.S.-made thrusters and electronics, will begin shipping from the Parker facility in 2026. "Beyond strengthening our industrial capabilities, these developments also deliver tangible economic benefits for Colorado, including new job opportunities," said Joe Bogosian. "We anticipate hiring more than 25 professionals over the next year across various fields, including engineering, manufacturing, assembly, facilities, logistics, and administrative services."

Jean-Marie Bétermier, EVP of Space at Safran Electronics & Defense, attended the event and stated, "Safran is proud to support the U.S. space defense and commercial sectors by strengthening Safran Defense & Space, Inc., a Safran Group company operating under a Special Security Agreement. With this new electric propulsion and satellite communications facility, we are ensuring a sustainable and reliable supply chain for our American customers, leveraging Safran Group's aerospace manufacturing expertise."

"We benefit from a strong expertise on space electric propulsion, with a significant flight heritage through the Safran PPS thrusters' family. The new EPS®X00 propulsion system will mainly address the increasing needs by commercial and governmental constellations of small satellites in low Earth orbit. With our new Colorado plant, we're proud to bring a reliable, affordable and resilient solution to our customers," said Pier Roviera. The Parker, Colorado, plant will also serve as a hub of expertise for satellite communications and space and ground domain awareness. Safran is at the forefront of these fields, powered by its advanced CORTEX modems and an extensive, privately owned antenna network supporting the WeTrackTM space surveillance service.

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 100,000 employees and sales of 27.3 billion euros in 2024, and holds, alone or in partnership, world or regional leadership positions in its core markets.

Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

Safran Electronics & Defense offers its customers embedded intelligence solutions that enable them to understand their environment, reduce mental workload, and ensure trajectory control even in critical situations, across all domains: land, sea, air, and space. The company leverages the expertise of its 13,000 employees to serve three key functions: observe, decide, and guide, catering to both civil and military markets.

Safran Defense & Space, Inc . (Safran DSI) is a leading provider of cutting-edge solutions designed to address the evolving challenges of national defense and advanced space missions. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Safran DSI operates through specialized business units in Optronics, Space Solutions, Testing & Telemetry, Geospatial Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT). Safran DSI leverages its parent company's innovative technologies and global resources to deliver unparalleled solutions across air, land, sea, and space domains.

SOURCE Safran Defense & Space, Inc.