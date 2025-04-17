Santa Clara Family Health Plan Recognizes Three Top-Performing Providers Who Have Gone Above And Beyond Their Duty As Healthcare Providers

These providers have won praise based on their performance on SCFHP quality measures for calendar year 2023, the most recent year available, and for achieving top scores in SCFHP's Provider Performance Program (PPP). The PPP's primary objectives are threefold:



Improving member experience

Improving population health Reducing per-capita cost in healthcare

In particular, these providers excelled in their fields of pediatrics and adult care, achieving high scores in areas such as patient satisfaction. Through compassionate care and encouraging a safe and welcoming environment for patients, these providers exemplify SCFHP's mission, vision, and values. For Medi-Cal members, achieving good health entails accessing timely care, managing ongoing health needs, and receiving support for social factors, such as housing and food.

"We truly appreciate these medical professionals who dedicate their careers in service of our members," said Ria Paul, MD, Chief Medical Officer at SCFHP. "Providing high-quality care to patients with complex health and social needs is a demanding yet rewarding job. We acknowledge these doctors' efforts in ensuring our members have someone they can trust with their care."

As part of this recognition, SCFHP will showcase these professionals in the coming weeks through feature stories that highlight their practices, journeys in medicine, and how they provide care to SCFHP's members. SCFHP believes a provider community that feels celebrated and recognized as leaders in quality and health equity will inspire even better quality health care for its members across the county.

From Nayyara Dawood : "To receive recognition for work that I enjoy is a big honor. I hope this recognition will inspire the community to bring their children for pediatric care."

From Thad Padua: "It's nice to be recognized, especially in this day-and-age when physicians are faced with a lot of burnout. It's important to remind people that there are physicians out there who are trying to do the best for their patients."

From Chung Vu: "It is an honor for me to be valued by SCFHP as I perform high-quality care for patients each day for many years. I see SCFHP becoming stronger, more efficient, and more practical in helping us to deliver care for the whole person."

