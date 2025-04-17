Silicon Valley Chief Of Protocol, Deanna Tryon, Welcomes Former San Francisco Chief Of Protocol, Maryam Muduroglu, As Chair Of The Silicon Valley Host Committee

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Silicon Valley Office of Protocol (SVOP) is pleased to announce that Maryam Muduroglu, former Chief of Protocol for the City and County of San Francisco, has joined SVOP as Chair of the Silicon Valley Host Committee.

The Silicon Valley Host Committee is a distinguished group of visionary leaders and industry legends who play a vital role in supporting SVOP's day-to-day operations, major events, and global engagement efforts. Under Maryam's leadership, the Host Committee is poised for expansion and greater impact.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for Silicon Valley and the greater San Francisco Bay Area," said Ms. Muduroglu. "With the upcoming 2026 NFL Super Bowl, the FIFA World Cup, and numerous visits from world leaders in government and business, Silicon Valley continues to be a global powerhouse-driving innovation, shaping economies, and earning international recognition."

Beyond her tenure as San Francisco's Chief of Protocol, where she played a pivotal role in the city's efforts to host APEC 2023, Ms. Muduroglu has been a passionate advocate for civic and charitable causes in the Bay Area. She has led the Rising Up initiative in partnership with Larkin Street Youth Services and Children of Shelters (COS), focusing on supporting children and at-risk youth. A San Francisco native, she also had a successful career in technology and healthcare before transitioning to civic leadership. Ms. Muduroglu currently serves on the Tipping Point Leadership Council, the San Francisco Opera and Opera Guild, and is a Trustee of the San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center. In November 2023, she was honored with the Global Leadership Award by the Bay Area Council for her contributions to APEC's success.

Silicon Valley Chief of Protocol, Deanna Tryon, welcomed Ms. Muduroglu, stating: "We are honored to have her on our team. Her leadership will help ensure that Silicon Valley remains at the forefront of global engagement and diplomacy."

"The Silicon Valley Office of Protocol has become a force multiplier not only for the Silicon Valley economy, but for international cooperation and progress for the entire region", stated Ms. Muduroglu.

Since 2014, and in partnership with the U.S. Department of State, the Silicon Valley Office of Protocol has supported 54 cities and 5 counties in Silicon Valley, including San Jose. The office works with embassy advance teams and consular officials to coordinate Head of State and Head of Government visits to Silicon Valley, frequently acts as a facilitator between international Heads of State/Heads of Government and Silicon Valley CEOs, and assists in all diplomatic arrivals, departures, and airport courtesies at San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC). With the support of the Silicon Valley Host Committee, a group of "legends and leaders", the Silicon Valley Office of Protocol provides introductions among key individuals and work to connect local business leaders and elected officials with their international counterparts to assist in assuring forward progress for the region, which remains the driving force of the U.S. economy.

CONTACT: [email protected] , 650-207-2755

SOURCE Silicon Valley Office of Protocol

