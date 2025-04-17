Summer Job Interest Hits Record High In March-April 2025

MIAMI, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OysterLink data, combined with search trends, shows summer job interest hitting a new record high in late March 2025 and early April. While the traditional peak remains around May, the data for March and April 2025 shows the highest level of interest recorded for this period, suggesting that job seekers are starting their searches earlier each year.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the hospitality and leisure industry is one of the largest employers of seasonal workers, particularly during peak travel seasons such as summer and winter holidays. The summer hospitality high season in North America typically lasts from Memorial Day until Labor Day.

Google Trends data supports this surge: the search popularity score for summer jobs in mid-April 2025 is approximately 86. For comparison, it was around 73 at the same time last year, 66 the year before, and just 54 three years ago. The District of Columbia leads the nation with a search popularity score of 100, highlighting the intense demand for seasonal employment.

"We see this as a strong indicator that the summer job market is becoming increasingly competitive. Hospitality businesses should be proactive in their recruitment strategies to capitalize on this early surge and secure the best talent." - Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink , a job platform tailored to the hospitality and restaurant industry.

Data from OysterLink shows that Gen Z (ages 18–24) continues to be a dominant force in the summer job market, particularly in hospitality and seasonal roles. As of March–April 2025, this age group represented 29.52% of all job applicants on the platform.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform dedicated to the restaurant and hospitality industry, providing career opportunities, market insights, and expert interviews. With over 340,000 monthly visitors and growing, OysterLink helps professionals navigate industry trends and connect with top employers.

For more information or to post a job, visit OysterLink or contact PR Representative Ana at [email protected] .

SOURCE OysterLink

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED