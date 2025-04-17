Tiffany The Budgetnista Aliche Joins The Dfree® Financial Freedom Movement In Newark, NJ For Financial Literacy Month

NEWARK, N.J., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dfree Global Foundation is proud to announce an exciting and expanded lineup for FinFe$T, a free event dedicated to empowering families and youth through financial literacy and physical wellness. Held in Financial Literacy Month, FinFe$T 2025 will take place on Saturday, April 26th, from 9 AM to 3 PM at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) Campus Center in Newark, NJ . This year's theme is "Wealth Protected by Health."

Envisioned by Dr. DeForest B. Soaries Jr., Founder of the dfree® Financial Freedom Movement and the Dfree Global Foundation, FinFe$T has become a vibrant hub for education and financial empowerment. Now in its sixth year, the event serves families, youth, entrepreneurs, creatives, small business owners, and anyone committed to defining their path to financial freedom.

Dynamic Speakers

In partnership with RWJBarnabas Health, Prudential Financial, NJIT, Newark City Council President C. Lawrence Crump, and The North Jersey Chapter of Jack and Jill Inc. , this year's FinFe$T features an impressive lineup of speakers , activities and resources.

Joining the FinFe$T roster this year is Tiffany "The Budgetnista" Aliche , 'America's favorite personal finance educator' and NY Times Bestselling author. Bringing her bold personality and financial knowledge to this year's FinFe$T, "The Budgetnista" will be interviewed by Sylvia K. Alston, and discuss How to Build a Solid Foundation in Shaky Times, the session is powered by Momentum Risk Management and Bethany Baptist Church.

Health is a critical component of FinFe$T this year. RWJBarnabas Health will offer over 10 free health screenings , including dental, cardiovascular, and vision checks. The health partner will also host mainstage presentations featuring:

Dr. Omar Bey, M.D., FCCP, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Presentation: "Improving Health in the Black Community: Educating a Medically Underserved Population"

Dr. Thomas R. Ortiz, M.D., FAAFP, Clara Maass Medical Center

Presentation: "Let's Talk About Diabetes and Latino Health"

Youth & Family Programming

FinFe$T 2025 is truly a family affair. Programming and resources will be available for students in grades K–12 throughout the day. The Youth Stage, hosted by Adrianna Lee (aka "Little Miss Jersey") from We Are Jersey Magazine, will offer engaging, age-appropriate financial education and self-care strategies.

Featured youth speaker Isiah Stewart , teen entrepreneur and author of Money Moves: The Official Wealth Code for Teens, will share real-world money tips tailored specifically for young people.

Youth programming will also include:



Financial literacy workshops



Self-care sessions



Introduction to investing

Games, giveaways, and prizes

"The North Jersey Chapter of Jack and Jill Inc. is proud to partner with FinFe$T," says Chelse Jackson, Program Director . "We are dedicated to empowering our youth with essential financial literacy skills. Teaching our children how to build wealth is creating a legacy that is key to their success."

Join Us at FinFe$T 2025!

FinFe$T is FREE and open to the public. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to gain knowledge, improve your health, and connect with leading experts in finance, wellness, and youth development.

Register HERE and download the event app via WHOVA.

About the dfree® Movement

Established by Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr. in July of 2005, the dfree® Movement ardently advocates resources that enlighten, motivate, and fortify individuals pursuing financial autonomy. Dr. Soaries, whose dfree® initiative garnered national attention following its inclusion in a CNN 90-minute documentary, is propelled by his conviction in the pivotal significance of financial wellness for Black Americans. Its offerings encompass comprehensive educational tools and strategies tailored for underserved communities, aiming to achieve financial sovereignty and mitigate the racial wealth gap. Presently, dfree® goes beyond being just a brand or a curriculum; it stands as an illuminating beacon of hope for innumerable individuals aspiring to a more prosperous financial future.

Media Contact

Desiree Peterkin Bell

DPBell & Associates

[email protected]

646-489-1620

SOURCE Dfree Global Foundation, Inc.

