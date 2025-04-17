Unmasking The Hidden Threat: Air Pollution And Immune Dysfunction -- A 3-Day Series With Austin Air Systems And EMEI

Healthcare providers and wellness advocates are invited to explore how airborne toxins may be triggering the rising rates of immune-related illness

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of people are living with chronic infections, autoimmune diseases, and persistent inflammation yet are struggling to find answers. Austin Air Systems , North America's leader in clinically tested HEPA and carbon air purification technologies, has partnered with Environmental Medicine Education International (EMEI) to host a free three-day webinar series highlighting one often-overlooked contributor: the air we breathe.

The three-day virtual webinar, Invisible Enemies: The Pollutants Triggering Immune Dysfunction , is airing April 23–25 at 6:00 a.m. EST each day, with on-demand access available to all registered participants. Internationally renowned environmental medicine experts and founding directors of EMEI, Dr . Anne Marie Fine, NMD, FAAEM , and Dr. Lyn Patrick, ND , will explore how airborne pollutants contribute to immune dysfunction and what healthcare providers and health advocates can do to protect their patient-and communities.

"As immune-related illnesses continue to rise, understanding the environmental factors at play is more important than ever. Airborne pollutants are a major but often overlooked contributor to immune dysfunction ranging from immune suppression to autoimmunity," said Dr. Anne Marie Fine, NMD, FAAEM . "By understanding the link between environmental toxins and chronic immune conditions, healthcare providers can take proactive steps to protect their patients and improve overall health outcomes."

Registration is free but required to access the sessions. Secure you access to the sessions by registering here:

Webinar Schedule:



Part 1 – Wednesday, April 23: The Most Common (and Toxic) Airborne Pollutants in the World Today and Where They Come From

Part 2 – Thursday, April 24: How These Pollutants Can Dysregulate the Human Immune System, Causing Both Immunosuppression and Autoimmune Disease Part 3 – Friday, April 25: What Must Be Done to Protect Public Health and How Clinicians Play a Role

"Air pollution is often an invisible threat, but its impact on immune health is very real," said Stacy Malesiewski, Marketing Director of Austin Air Systems . "We're truly thrilled to be working alongside EMEI on this webinar series and encourage healthcare providers-and even, the general public-to tune in. You'll hear some value insights into how airborne toxins play a role, as well as gain practical strategies to help mitigate that harmful exposure."

EMEI has a strong reputation for providing vital education needed to prevent, diagnose, and treat toxin-induced illnesses. Its courses integrate environmental medicine into mainstream healthcare. This latest webinar series will provide health practitioners with valuable insights into identifying environmental factors, as well as offering insights into diagnosing and treating chronic immune conditions.

Speakers, Dr. Fine NMD, FAAEM has been a licensed and board-certified naturopathic physician with a focus in Environmental Medicine and Dr. Patrick ND has been in private practice as a state licensed naturopathic physician in Arizona and Utah for 40 years. Malesiewski is employed by Austin Air Systems which manufactures medical-grade HEPA and activated carbon portable air purifiers-used extensively in response to major natural disasters like 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, Superstorm Sandy, the 2015 SoCal gas leak, and some of the worst wildfires in recent history.

ABOUT EMEI

Environmental Medicine Education International (EMEI) offers the most comprehensive Environmental Medicine program in North America, helping physicians, NDs, NPs, RNs, DDS, psychotherapists, and nutritionists gain mastery and confidence in accurately diagnosing and treating the underlying causes of patients' chronic diseases. Learn more at emeiglobal .

ABOUT AUSTIN AIR SYSTEMS

For over 30 years, Austin Air has delivered state-of-the-art air filtration products to improve indoor air quality for consumers worldwide. Austin Air is driven by an unwavering commitment to the distribution of high-performing products making indoor air clean, safe, and free from contaminants. Learn more: .

Media Contact:

Jenny LePore

PR Director, The Martin Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Austin Air Systems

