ATA Engineering Secures GSA OASIS+ Unrestricted And Small Business Contract Awards
SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATA Engineering, Inc., is proud to announce its recent success in securing the General Services Administration (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) Unrestricted and Small Business contract awards in the Technical and Engineering Domain. OASIS+ is a suite of governmentwide, multi-award contracts designed to support federal agencies' procurement requirements for professional service-based solutions.
"These awards reinforce ATA Engineering's commitment to providing top-quality and innovative engineering solutions to our government customers while enhancing access to ATA's services through this Best-in-Class contract vehicle," ATA OASIS+ Program Manager Howard Matt said. "We look forward to leveraging OASIS+ to expand ATA's advanced design, simulation, and test capabilities to meet critical government engineering needs and ensure success to their programs for many years to come."
About ATA's OASIS+ Contract Awards
Awarded Contracts
Unrestricted for the Technical and Engineering Domain (awarded on December 17, 2024)
Small Business for the Technical and Engineering Domain (awarded on December 19, 2024)
This is a five-year (base), with an additional five-year option, multiple-award Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract designed to simplify government procurement of complex professional services, including engineering services.
OASIS+ is recognized as a "Best-in-Class" (BIC) contract vehicle designed to meet the "whole of government" needs for professional services while significantly improving the efficiency of government contracting.
OASIS+ is available to all federal agencies, including the Department of Defense (DoD), Federally Funded Research and Development Centers (FFRDCs), and University Affiliated Research Centers (UARCs).
This contract vehicle provides a flexible and efficient option for federal agencies to acquire integrated professional services through individual task orders.
OASIS+ supports various contract types, including firm fixed price, time and materials, and cost plus, and allows sole-source awards for "unique or highly specialized" or "urgent" services, as defined in FAR 16.505 .
To partner with ATA under OASIS+, government agencies pay a nominal 0.15% fee of the total contract award to use the OASIS+ contract vehicle.
For more information, review ATA's OASIS+ resources:
OASIS+ Overview
OASIS+ Buyers' Guide
OASIS+ Brochure
To explore partnership opportunities through OASIS+, submit a project inquiry or contact ATA's OASIS+ Program Manager:
Contact Information
Dr. Howard Matt
OASIS+ Program Manager
[email protected]
(858) 480-2102
About ATA Engineering, Inc.
ATA Engineering, Inc., is a leading provider of high-value analysis- and test-driven engineering design solutions. With a focus on innovation, quality, and client satisfaction, ATA delivers comprehensive engineering services that meet the diverse needs of industries ranging from aerospace and defense to commercial products and beyond. For more information, visit
