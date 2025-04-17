BANC3 Unveils Advanced Algorithm For Wideband RF Threat Detection

PRINCETON, N.J., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BANC3 has successfully completed a DoD product contract, demonstrating a groundbreaking Computationally Efficient Wideband RF Sensing Algorithm for Threat Detection. This advanced technology enhances U.S. Army ground combat vehicles' ability to detect and identify RF threats in dense, complex environments with unprecedented efficiency. Leveraging state-of-the-art Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) direct RF multi-chip package (MCP) technology, BANC3's novel approach utilized its software-defined receiver (SDRX) hosted on the Intel Direct RF Agilex 9 MCP. The algorithm was rigorously tested across an RF spectrum spanning from 10 MHz to 18 GHz, enabling real-time threat identification with an impressive instantaneous bandwidth of 6.4 GHz. The solution demonstrated remarkable performance in evaluating over 10,000 signal sequences, achieving reliable threat signal recognition, even in high-density signal environments.

BANC3's research modeled real-world RF threats, including radar surveillance, moving target indicators, and radio-controlled threats such as remote detonation devices. The SDRX architecture, integrating a Real-Time Spectrum Analyzer (RTSA) and Digital Instantaneous Frequency Measurement (DIFM), continuously monitors signals in both time and frequency domains, compressing large ADC data streams into efficient spectrum and pulse descriptor words for rapid threat correlation

"By harnessing the power of direct RF technology and computationally optimized algorithms, we have demonstrated an innovative approach to wideband threat detection without relying on additional processing resources like GPUs," said Fred Ilsemann, Vice President of Research & Development at BANC3. "This breakthrough paves the way for next-generation battlefield awareness, ensuring our warfighters remain ahead of emerging threats." BANC3 CEO, Babu Cherukuri.

Future efforts will focus on hardware-in-the-loop testing, optimizing performance across varied bandwidths, and expanding real-world threat assessments to accelerate deployment. With a strong foundation established, BANC3 is now poised to bring this game-changing technology to full deployment, reinforcing its commitment to delivering mission-critical solutions for the defense sector.

About BANC3:

BANC3, Inc., headquartered in Princeton, NJ, is a fast-growing C4ISR defense product development company specializing in space program products, artificial intelligence, augmented reality solutions, tactical electronic warfare systems, and advanced unmanned systems. With expertise in space systems and artificial intelligence/augmented reality, BANC3 excels in cutting-edge R&D from concept to deployment, leveraging rapid product development with fully integrated software and hardware solutions. BANC3's clients include the U.S Space Force; and the Department of Defense Agencies: Airforce, Navy, and Army; in addition to industry partners.

