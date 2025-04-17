Coastal Medical Transportation Systems To Lead EMS Support For The 129Th Boston Marathon Presented By Bank Of America, Reinforcing Commitment To Public Safety

BOSTON, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Medical Transportation Systems (CMTS), the largest provider of EMS services for the Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America, is proud to continue its role as a key supporter in ensuring the safety and well-being of runners, spectators, and the greater Boston community during the 129th Boston Marathon in April 2025.

In collaboration with the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.), the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Ambulance Strike Team, and local public safety agencies, CMTS will deploy more than 100 highly trained EMS professionals along the 26.2-mile route. With extensive planning and preparation, CMTS will provide critical emergency medical support to Brookline, Newton, and Wellesley-three communities that play a pivotal role in race day operations.

"Our team has been working for months to ensure a seamless, coordinated response effort for this year's Boston Marathon," said Alex Theoharidis, Founder and CEO of Coastal Medical Transportation Systems. "We take our role in this historic event seriously, and our expertise in large-scale EMS deployments ensures that we are prepared for any medical emergency that may arise along the course. Public safety is at the core of what we do, and we are honored to once again support one of the most iconic athletic events in the world."

CMTS's race-day operation will include 45 ambulances, 4 bike teams, 4 Gators, 2 mobile medical units, 6 tactical EMS responders, communications specialists, and command staff positioned strategically across the course. In addition to serving its primary 9-1-1 partners in Brookline, Newton, and Wellesley, CMTS will also provide critical EMS support to B.A.A. medical tents in Natick, Wellesley, and Newton.

"As we look ahead to Patriots' Day, we have planned for many months to ensure a safe, memorable, and enjoyable event experience for all," said Stephanie Walsh, Medical Coordinator for the Boston Marathon. "From start to finish and beyond, athletes can expect medical support and encouragement as they work towards earning that coveted unicorn medal."

The Boston Marathon is the world's oldest annual marathon and ranks as one of the world's premier road racing events. Attracting over 30,000 runners and more than 500,000 spectators, it is the most-watched sporting event in New England, requiring a highly coordinated emergency response plan to safeguard participants and attendees.

Founded in 2013, Coastal Medical Transportation Systems LLC (CMTS) is a 24/7 emergency and non-emergency medical transportation provider serving healthcare institutions and patients across New England. Offering Basic and Advanced Life Support, mobile healthcare, and specialized event support, CMTS has become one of the largest ambulance networks in Massachusetts. The company's extensive resources and expertise make it a trusted leader in large-scale EMS operations. Learn more at .

