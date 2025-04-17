Cohen & Co Drives Value In CFO Suite With Certifications From Sage Intacct And Workday Adaptive Planning

CLEVELAND, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Co, one of USA Today's Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms, is excited to announce it is now a certified implementation partner for two leading financial management software platforms: Sage Intacct and Workday Adaptive Planning. Together, these platforms build on each other's strengths to help maximize solution specific technologies and help companies transform their financial functions into leaner, more optimized departments. Hospitality and property asset management are two key markets in which Cohen & Co clients have had particular success with these solutions.

Sage Intacct is a core, cloud-based general ledger (GL) accounting and reporting solution that simplifies day-to-day accounting activities, drives efficiencies across core accounting processes and improves scalability to support future organizational growth.

Workday Adaptive Planning, a leading enterprise performance management (EPM) solution, provides organizations a sophisticated tool for planning and forecasting. Adaptive is a key tool in optimizing the financial planning and analysis function, driving enterprise insights and giving business users the ability proactively manage the organization.

"We work across a number of competitive enterprise resource planning (ERP), GL accounting and EPM applications," says John Cavalier, partner and head of Cohen & Co's Management Consulting Group. "And while there's not a 'one size fits all' solution for our clients that span industries, Sage Intacct and Adaptive Insights have been extremely helpful to those in the hospitality and property asset spaces. These tools coupled with our team's advisory expertise have helped companies transform their finance function and unleashed significant value for our clients, helping them grow efficiently while navigating the demands for better insights, faster."

One of the key differentiators of Cohen & Co's Management Consulting Group is its focus not only on the successful implementation of these technology solutions, but also on addressing the entire operating model - process, data, reporting, people and controls.

"Our goal is to remain focused on the full circle of what a business needs to be efficient, effective and innovative, and to maximize ROI and time to value," says Cavalier.

About Cohen & Co

Named one of America's Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms by USA TODAY and one of the Best of the Best Firms by INSIDE Public Accounting, Cohen & Co offers assurance, tax and advisory services to clients throughout the U.S. and worldwide. The firm serves a broad range of clients, from privately held companies and their owners; to public and private funds, advisers and fund service providers within the investment industry; to Fortune 1000 multinational enterprises. Founded in 1977, Cohen & Co has more than 800 dedicated professionals across the U.S. and 14 offices in Colorado, Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Through an affiliated entity, the firm also has a presence in the Cayman Islands. Learn more at cohenco.

"Cohen & Co" is the brand name under which Cohen & Company, Ltd. and Cohen & Co Advisory, LLC, and its subsidiary entities, provide professional services. Cohen & Company, Ltd. and Cohen & Co Advisory, LLC practice in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations and professional standards. Cohen & Company, Ltd. is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients. Cohen & Co Advisory, LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax, advisory and business consulting services to their clients and are not licensed CPA firms. The entities operating under the Cohen & Co brand are independently owned and are not responsible for the services provided by any other entity operating under the Cohen & Co brand. Our use of terms such as "our firm," "we," "us" and other terms of similar import denote the alternative practice structure of Cohen & Company, Ltd. and Cohen & Co Advisory, LLC.

SOURCE Cohen & Co

