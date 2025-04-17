CROWN ROYAL REUNITES WITH COUNTRY MUSIC SUPERSTAR KANE BROWN AS THE OFFICIAL WHISKY SPONSOR OF THE HIGH ROAD TOUR

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This past weekend, The Crown Royal Rig touched down in Nashville timed to Kane Brown's tour stop in the Music City! The brand toasted to the partnership and brought the spirit of generosity to life through a series of elevated experiences. The weekend began with a backstage VIP takeover where guests 21+ were invited to receive exclusive concert merch, enjoy Kane Brown's signature Crown Royal cocktails, theand the Blackberry Ginger Lemonade, and meet the star before he hit the stage. Broadway-goers 21+ had a chance to capture a photo with the Crown Royal Rig and grab official merch as they enjoyed a night on the town. The celebration culminated at long-time brand partner CreatiVets' 5th Annual Golf Tournament, where Crown Royal honored veterans alongside celebrity golfers.

The Crown Royal Rig is officially joining the country music star on the road, taking the partnership with Kane Brown to the next level! The larger-than-life-18-wheeler will pull up to select U.S. cities on the tour schedule, to share the spirit of generosity. Fans 21+ will be invited to participate in the Purple Bag Projec t †, an initiative dedicated to turning donated Crown Royal bags into care packages for active serving military around the world.

"Crown Royal shares many of the values I hold close to my heart, especially when it comes to giving back to the military community," Brown shared. "I am proud to continue my partnership with the brand and I'm excited to be back on the road, alongside The Crown Royal Rig, making this partnership even bigger in year two!"

The whisky brand also relaunched the CROWN ROYAL SUMMER SESSIONS CONTEST. * With thousands of nominations in its inaugural year , the 2025 contest has expanded by inviting fans to nominate not only military veterans, but also those (25+) who donated their time to military-related charities. Two winners and their guests (the persons who nominated them) will be invited to enjoy an intimate performance with Brown later this summer. For every valid nomination, Crown Royal will donate $1 to CreatiVets, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans heal through music and the arts. Since the start of their partnership nearly three years ago, Crown Royal has spearheaded efforts to raise over $370,000 in support of the CreatiVets' cause. ‡

"Country music and whisky are the perfect pair and we're happy to provide a platform for fans to give back to the military community while enjoying music they love!" said Hadley Schafer, Vice President of Crown Royal . "We're proud to have long standing relationships with organizations like CreatiVets and Packages From Home, that support those who have served our country. And with Kane Brown by our side for the second year, we're excited to give back in an even more impactful way!"

Crown Royal's three-year partnership with CreatiVets underscores its broader commitment to giving back to both military and country music fans. Crown Royal is woven into the fabric of country music. From long-standing partnerships with the CMA Awards to collaborations with rising stars and superstars like Kane Brown, Nate Smith and Tanner Adell, the brand has become an integral part of the genre's rich tapestry.

Crown Royal reminds everyone 21+ that living generously is not about what you have, but about what you give. And, most importantly, to always drink responsibly.

†The Purple Bag Project is an initiative of Packages From Home whereby volunteers assemble care packages and Packages From Home distributes the assembled care packages without fee to troops; Packages From Home will determine the destination and recipient of each care package. Packages From Home, 5643 N. 52nd Ave., Glendale, AZ 85201/ .

‡NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. U.S., 25 yrs. or older. Nominee: honorably discharged U.S. Military Veteran or Volunteer who donated their time to IRS 501c3 Military-related charity. Void where prohibited. Contest starts 3/1/2025 and ends 8/15/2025. Nominator enters crownroyal by completing entry form with nomination. No self-nominations; Nominator must secure Nominee's consent beforehand. Nomination must be truthful. (2) Winners selected based on judges' assessment of strength of nomination including Nominees' alignment with values of CROWN ROYAL brand. Nominator and Nominee must be available to attend event in 8/2025 or 9/2025. ALCOHOL NOT PART OF PRIZE. Subject to Official Rules at website. Sponsor: Diageo Americas, Inc., New York, NY.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by the King and Queen of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth and elegant flavor was an exceptionally generous gift fit for royalty. Its gift-worthy presentation reflects its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About CreatiVets

CreatiVets' is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to provide wounded veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury with opportunities to use art, music, and creative writing to heal their unseen wounds of war. Their goal is to empower veterans with tools they can use for the rest of their lives and enable them to see their own capacity for success in an arena outside the battlefield. Learn more at creativets.

About Packages From Home

Packages From Home is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing care and comfort packages to U.S. military members deployed or stationed overseas, as well as facilitating activities that boost the morale of all veterans. Since our founding in 2004, we have served over 5 million military members and veterans, with a vision to reach 10 million by 2030. As we celebrate our 20th year in operation, our mission is stronger than ever, fueled by the support of individuals, corporations, and community groups who are committed to making a tangible difference in the lives of those who serve. Whether it's through our care packages, veteran appreciation activities, or sponsored events, Packages From Home remains steadfast in honoring the sacrifices of our military and veteran communities. Learn more at

