Elite Multimedia Levels Up Esports At 'Battle Of Tennessee' With Next-Gen LED Tech

Why Colleges Are Betting Big on eSports-And How LED Screens Create a Next-Level Spectator Experience

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy was high and the competition fierce as four major Tennessee universities-Middle Tennessee State University, Tennessee Tech, Cumberland University, and Belmont University- participated in The Battle of Tennessee Tournament held in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. As members of the National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC), these schools demonstrated that eSports has become more than just gaming-it's an essential part of college athletics, recruitment, and campus engagement.

In this exclusive interview, Spencer Claypool, Head eSports Coach at Cumberland University, teams up with Elite Multimedia Productions to talk about how renting large LED displays can transform tournaments into an electrifying spectator experience.

Players compete in live sporting tournament at Elite Multimedia's college gaming event.

"It's the 'Wow-Factor.' We want people to come watch, just like traditional sports." - Claypool, Cumberland University

With the growing popularity of collegiate eSports, universities are turning to high-tech solutions to enhance both player and spectator experiences. Elite Multimedia Productions hosted the event to showcase how LED display technology can elevate gaming tournaments to new heights. Large-format LED screens, such as PixelFLEX's FLEXTour -designed for high-quality, mobile event staging-brought real-time gameplay, replays, and behind-the-scenes action to life, giving the crowd a fully immersive experience.

Spencer Claypool, Head Esports Coach at Cumberland University, said, "It's about the 'Wow-Factor.' We want people to come watch-it's just like traditional sports." With stadium-style visuals, LED walls enable spectators to follow every move, see behind-the-scenes strategy, and feel like they're inside the game. They helped bridge the gap between digital and traditional sports, creating an electrifying atmosphere similar to major athletic events.

Why Colleges Are Investing in eSports & LED Displays

With eSports scholarships on the rise, collegiate gaming programs are becoming an enticing recruitment tool for non-traditional athletes-offering opportunities for students who may not have previously considered college athletics. Schools looking to launch or expand their eSports programs can benefit greatly from incorporating LED technology into their events. Large screens provide an engaging way for spectators to feel like they're part of the action, increasing school spirit and participation while also offering valuable advertising space for sponsors and local businesses.

For universities looking for permanent on-campus eSports infrastructure, PixelFLEX's FLEXUltra Pro is a high-performance LED installation solution that delivers exceptional visual clarity and looks stunning both in-person and on video. With professional-grade LED displays, schools can create dedicated gaming arenas that enhance both live and broadcasted matches-providing an elite, high-tech gaming environment that attracts top-tier players and future students alike.

An Investment in the Future of College Esports

As Esports continues to gain recognition in the collegiate sports world, schools that invest in dynamic, engaging gaming experiences will stand out among their competitors. Whether for one-off tournaments or permanent installations, LED technology is transforming the way students and spectators engage with eSports.

For more information on renting LED displays for your next Esports event contact Elite Multimedia Productions , or if your school wants to integrate permanent high-tech solutions into your campus, contact PixelFLEX today.

About Elite Multimedia Productions

Elite Multimedia Productions is a premier full-service audiovisual company delivering high-impact live event solutions for concerts, corporate experiences, eSports, and touring productions. Known for pushing creative and technical boundaries, Elite offers LED, lighting, audio, and video production tailored to each client's vision.

As a trusted partner to global brands, artists, and eSports leagues, we bring immersive experiences to life with precision and innovation. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Elite operates nationwide with a reputation for excellence in every show.

SOURCE Elite Multimedia Productions

