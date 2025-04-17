Findhelp Chosen By The Minnesota Department Of Human Services To Launch Statewide Behavioral Health Program Locator

Innovative platform to streamline crisis response, connect individuals to care, and provide real-time behavioral health bed capacity updates

AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Findhelp, a closed-loop referral management software company at the forefront of powering the U.S. safety net, is proud to announce it has been awarded a contract with the Minnesota Department of Human Services to launch a statewide behavioral health program locator-Find Help Minnesota . This innovative platform will enable organizations to seamlessly coordinate referrals and expand access to critical mental and behavioral health resources for Minnesotans.

Find Help Minnesota will go beyond basic social needs like food and housing, by prioritizing real-time inpatient bed capacity tracking for mental and behavioral health facilities. Minnesotans in crisis will be able to search for and connect with life-saving services faster than ever before.

"This initiative is about removing barriers to care when people need it most. We're grateful for this opportunity to support Minnesotans and providers by increasing access to behavioral health services," said Erine Gray, Founder and CEO of Findhelp. "In partnership with local service providers, this platform will build on the life-changing work that's already being done and ensure that individuals in crisis can quickly access the right services."

A Statewide Solution for Behavioral Health Needs

This behavioral health program locator, powered by Findhelp, will provide a comprehensive, user-friendly network of mental health, substance use treatment, and supportive services for individuals of all ages-including children, families, and culturally-diverse communities. By integrating electronic referral capabilities, Find Help Minnesota will streamline care coordination between healthcare providers, social service agencies, and community-based organizations.

A Trusted Partner in Minnesota's Social Care Ecosystem

Minnesotans trust Findhelp to connect them with the social care services they need:



More than 650,000 users in the state have conducted 1.6 million searches on the Findhelp platform in the last few years.

Findhelp partners with 16 customers in Minnesota, including Mayo Clinic, Essentia Health, Children's Minnesota, the Minnesota Association of Community Mental Health Programs, Gundersen Health system, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Fairview Health, and Greater Mankato Health, among others. Findhelp works with almost 7,000 listed community-based programs serving the state, including more than 500 that serve individuals with mental or behavioral health needs.

"At Essentia Health, we recognize the importance of making behavioral health resources more accessible and easier to navigate, especially for people in rural communities," says Emily Kuenstler, Community Health Director at Essentia. "A centralized locator tool has the potential to be a valuable asset for our entire state. Strong community engagement in its development and implementation will be key to its success, and we look forward to continued collaboration on this effort."

Praised for its integration excellence and incentivization of community-based organizations, Findhelp has been recognized multiple years in a row as the leading SDoH network by KLAS , a healthcare research firm. Findhelp continues to expand its relationships with more than 650 of America's largest health plans, hospital systems, government municipalities, educational institutions, and cause organizations to address SDoH. The Findhelp platform enables customers across industries to bring social care to their patients, members, students, constituents, and communities.

About Findhelp

Building healthier and happier communities starts with supporting the whole person. That's why Findhelp was founded in 2010: to connect all people in need to the programs that serve them with dignity and ease. Our software platform enables community organizations, governments, and businesses across industries to easily manage and coordinate care. From screening and closed-loop referrals to outcomes tracking and actionable health insights, Findhelp is leading the modernization of the social safety net. For more information, visit .

About the Minnesota Department of Human Services

The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) helps provide essential services to Minnesota's most vulnerable residents. Working with many others, including counties, tribes and non-profits, DHS helps ensure that Minnesota seniors, people with disabilities, children and others meet their basic needs and have the opportunity to reach their full potential.

