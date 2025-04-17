Floor Coverings International Bolsters Leadership Team With New Hire And Promotions

No. 1 Flooring Franchise in North America Enhances Leadership Bench with Seasoned Franchise Development Experts

ATLANTA, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Floor Coverings International ® (FCI), the No. 1 flooring franchise in North America, known for its locally owned Mobile Flooring Showrooms® and knowledgeable teams of trusted professionals, bolsters its leadership team with a new hire and internal promotions. FCI welcomes Hayden Shaw as Director of Franchise Development, and promotes Albert Hermans to Chief Development Officer, Grant Carter to Divisional Vice President – Startup, Katie Pynnonen to Senior Director of Brand Marketing, and Joe Benincasa to Divisional Senior Director of Operations.

This news comes on the heels of Floor Coverings International's continued franchise development success, specifically breaking records with growth and securing, once again, the No. 1 spot in the flooring category on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 . With a goal to reach 340 operating franchisees by the end of the year, the brand has already made headway, with 14 new signed agreements in various stages of development.

Albert Hermans began his career with FCI in 2015, initially serving on the Operations Team, working closely with franchisees to optimize business performance and streamline operations. In 2020, he transitioned to the Franchise Development Team, leveraging his hands-on operational experience to guide prospective franchisees through the process of business ownership. As CDO, his focus is on expanding FCI's franchise network, and ensuring that every franchisee is supported in scaling their business.

Grant Carter has been with FCI since 2023, starting out as the Senior Director of Operations for New Franchise Development, where he worked with new franchisees to develop and strategically grow their businesses. This year, he was appointed Divisional Vice President – Startup within the New Franchise Development Program at FCI. Under his leadership, the Startup team provides world class training and high-touch operational support and coaching for the brand's newest franchise owners.

Hayden Shaw began his franchising career in 2019, specializing in franchise development marketing for emerging brands. In 2020, he transitioned to a franchise sales role with Authority Brands. This year, Shaw joined FCI as the Director of Franchise Development, drawn to the brand's core values: delivering on promises, respecting individuals, taking pride in one's work, staying open to new possibilities, and committing to continuous improvement. As he integrates into FCI's system and culture, his main focus is on attracting top-tier franchisees whose vision and goals align with the brand's mission.

Katie Pynnonen began her career with FCI in 2017 as a Growth Marketing Manager. She quickly moved through the ranks focusing on FCI's brand marketing strategies and lead generation. In 2023 she became the Director of Brand Marketing, and in December of 2024 she was promoted to her current role as Senior Director of Brand Marketing. Katie is responsible for overseeing the development and execution of integrated marketing strategies, aiming to enhance brand visibility, drive customer engagement, and support the franchise network's growth. Joe Benincasa began his career with FCI in 2019, initially serving as the brand's Director of Operations. Prior to FCI, Joe was a General Manager at Lowe's for nine years, then a General Manager at Micro Center for nine years. This year, he was appointed as Divisional Senior Director of Operations at FCI, where he will be responsible for overseeing franchisee operations and ensuring efficiency.

"FCI is constantly evolving as we scale to maintain our position as the leading flooring franchise in North America," said Tom Wood, CEO of FCI. "Promoting Albert, Grant, Katie, and Joe, and bringing Hayden on were strategic decisions to strengthen our leadership team and provide experienced guidance across the system. Their values, expertise, and work ethic align with our vision for the brand, and we are confident in their ability to attract qualified entrepreneurs who will deliver exceptional home improvement services to our network."

Floor Coverings International's unique business model of offering personalized in-home experiences with mobile showrooms has set it apart from the competition. With total investment costs ranging from $183,000 to $247,000*, and hundreds of prime territories available , Floor Coverings International's affordable and scalable opportunity is for entrepreneurs looking to make a lasting impact in their communities. When franchisees invest with FCI, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and a proven business model backed with 30-plus years of experience in providing exceptional customer service.

According to Floor Coverings International's Franchise Disclosure Document, the top 50 percent of operators generated $1.6 million in average revenue in 2024 with the top 10 percent operators grossing $3.1 million in average unit volume**.

