Gamechange Solar Celebrates 10 Years Of Genius Trackertm: A Decade Of Innovation And Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Originally introduced to solve customer frustrations with high-cost, slow-installation trackers, Genius TrackerTM was designed to reduce total system costs through a combination of affordable equipment, faster installation, and energy-maximizing algorithms. What started as a cost-effective alternative has undergone a global expansion, evolving into an industry-leading solution reliable enough to withstand even hurricane conditions.

Over the past decade, Genius TrackerTM has continuously improved, resulting in:



28% faster installation than top competitors (third-party verified)

99.6% availability rate

Advanced SmartStowTM technology for optimizing performance on windy sites

HailStow – protection against hail events

GeniusHubTM software for enhanced performance and monitoring

Production Delivery System for streamlined deployment and efficiency

Expansion with 2P tracker (2018) and 1P – 2 Row (2022) for international needs Ability to serve 2K voltage projects

"This milestone reflects a decade of continuous improvement, driven by real-world customer feedback and the need for smarter, more resilient tracking solutions," said Andrew Worden, CEO of GameChange Solar.

GameChange Solar has also played a major role in onshoring solar manufacturing to the U.S., helping revitalize industries transitioning from automotive to clean energy production. By investing in U.S.-based supply chains, the company ensures high-quality production, reliable delivery, and long-term energy security.

As the company looks ahead, GameChange Solar is focused on deepening partnerships with EPCs and project owners, while expanding further into India, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, LATAM, Australia, and China.

"The first 10 years of Genius TrackerTM changed the game for solar tracking. The next decade will be about pushing innovation even further," added Worden.

GameChange is the second largest global provider of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 43 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions. For more information, visit .

