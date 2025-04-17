Guru Wireless To Participate In Apex Defense 2025, Presenting Its Ability To Keep Un-Tethered Suas In Flight Indefinitely

PASADENA, Calif., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GuRu Wireless, Inc. , the company making adaptive, long-range wireless energy transfer possible, announces it will participate in Apex Defense 2025 , the event that provides a platform for U.S. and allied forces to collaborate with industry experts and thought leaders, focusing on sharing insights, testing new technologies, and solving operational challenges. The event will be held April 23 - 24, 2025 in National Harbor, Maryland.

Attendees can visit GuRu Wireless onsite to learn more about the company's capabilities that enable the first of its kind persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR). GuRu Wireless' technology can keep a small, un-tethered, unmanned aerial system (sUAS) in the air indefinitely, eliminating the need for a drone to land for battery change-outs, charging, or a physical connection (tether) to a power source. The solution is enabled by the company's scalable, fully synchronous wireless power transfer technology platform operating at 24GHz.

Attendees can also attend a presentation from Richard Weiss, GuRu Wireless' Vice President, Business Development, who will present about GuRu Wireless as part of the conference program Tech Showcase.

What: GuRu Wireless to participate in Apex Defense 2025

Where: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland; GuRu Wireless will be in booth #C4

When: April 23-24, 2025; Mr. Weiss' presentation will be part of the Tech Showcase on the Discovery Stage at 1400 hours on Thursday, April 24th

You can see a demonstration of the GuRu Wireless technology for persistent ISR here: .

About GuRu Wireless

GuRu Wireless, Inc. is making adaptive, long-range wireless energy transfer possible to enable new applications and markets where batteries or wires aren't feasible. Founded in 2017 by a team of scientists and engineers from Caltech, the company has successfully completed several proof-of-concept projects with leading customers in industrial, commercial and defense applications. Starting in 2024, the company embarked on a path to develop complete end-to-end purpose-built solutions for persistent flight and ISR capabilities via small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS). This is a game-changer for critical missions in defense, national security, and public safety. Enabled by our scalable, proprietary Long-range Wireless Power Beaming (LRWPB) technology platform, our solutions enable sUAS to remain in the air for extended durations, or indefinitely, eliminating the need to land for battery change-outs, charging, or physical connections (tether) to a power source. The company is backed by strategic investors including some of the world's most progressive and forward-looking companies focused on deep technology. See: and follow us on LinkedIn.

GuRu Wireless and the GuRu logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of GuRu Wireless, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.

SOURCE GuRu Wireless, Inc.

