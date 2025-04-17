Inventhelp Inventor Develops A Safer Device To Fasten Pickets To Handrails (AAT-4196)

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have had pickets warp, rot, break, etc. and I felt there had to be a better way to fasten a picket to a handrail," said an inventor from Metter, Ga., "so I invented PICKET FASTENERS. It provides a safer and easier way to install or replace fence picket."

The invention provides quick and easy replacement of any picket by eliminating the force needed to hold and attach a picket directly. This could eliminate warpage, rot, and breakage of the ends of the picket as well as misalignment as the hardware penetrates the rail. This device could also eliminate punctures, slippage and other injuries. This safe and easy to use device could reduce material waste, time and labor.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-AAT-4196, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

