Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Beach Wagon (ACC-344)

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a highly customized wagon that would automatically glide through the sand, dirt, mud, and other terrain with ease," said an inventor, from Eight Mile, Ala., "so I invented the BEACH SLASH UTILITY WAGON. My design would make going to the beach a much easier process."

The invention provides an improved wagon to ease the task of transporting beach items across the sand. In doing so, it eliminates the struggle of carrying and dragging beach items across the sand. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also increases comfort, convenience, and safety. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for beach goers.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ACC-344, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

