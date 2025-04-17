Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Automotive Safety Device (ADA-142)

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide drivers of older-model vehicles with blindspot detection capability technology, so I invented this," said an inventor from Atlanta, GA. "My invention would improve safety for those who drive older cars."

This innovative new invention would increase road safety and could prevent the occurrence of dangerous highway accidents. In doing so, it would increase peace of mind for drivers. Additionally, it could provide modern technology to those driving older cars. Lastly, it could be installed in a non-destructive way, and would be fully customizable.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ADA-142, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED