Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Ear Protective Hair Cap (ACC-358)

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a hair cap to protect your ears from the heat of a hot iron or hair dryer, as well as from water, shampoo, and hairstyling dyes," said an inventor, from Lawrenceville, Ga., "so I invented the 3 MACK EAR PROTECTIVE CAP. My design prevents discomfort, and it would not interfere with the hairstyling process."

The invention provides a new hair cap to protect a person's ears from water, hairstyling chemicals and dyes, a hot curling iron, hair dryer, curlers, combs, water, etc. In doing so, it ensures the ears are fully protected. As a result, it increases safety and comfort. The invention features a practical and flexible design that is easy to use so it is ideal for salons, those with sensitive ears, and the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ACC-358, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED