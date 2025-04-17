Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Smart Purse (ACC-349)

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a smart purse that would incorporate technology and other features for added convenience, security, and peace of mind," said an inventor, from Taftville, Conn., "so I invented the SEE ME LIGHT PURSE. My design also enables you to easily change the appearance of the purse."

The patent-pending invention provides an innovative design for a purse. In doing so, it ensures the user has all of their necessities within the purse. It also allows the user to make phone calls, text, track activities, etc. As a result, it increases convenience, visibility, security, etc. The invention features a fashionable and functional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for women, girls, and others who carry purses.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ACC-349, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

