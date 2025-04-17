Inventhelp Inventor Develops Recessed Lighting Fixture Installation Tool (ACC-365)

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a tooling device that would minimize frustration, and increase precision, productivity and profitability while installing recessed lighting fixtures", said an inventor from Weaverville, NC. "Users of my device would benefit from the peace of mind of knowing the fixture is in its indicated location."

This innovative invention would reduce the hassle associated with the installation of recessed lighting fixture. In doing so, it would save time and money for contractors, and potentially avoid injury. Additionally, the invention could be produced in a design that could be universal across different sizes of light fixtures.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ACC-365, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

