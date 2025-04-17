Latitude Adds Offices In Washington, D.C., San Diego, And New York City

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new offices will be led by Amber Hilliard (Washington, D.C.), Chris Evans (San Diego), and Corey Adler (New York City) – each of whom is an accomplished attorney who has earned the trust of their peers by demonstrating substantial legal experience and years of respected leadership within their communities.



Hilliard comes to Latitude from Tupperware Brands Corporation, where she served as Vice President of Law, Securities & Corporate Governance. She has held senior legal roles at several publicly traded companies and began her legal career as an M&A and corporate associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. Hilliard earned her J.D. from The George Washington University Law School.

Evans was most recently Managing Shareholder at boutique litigation firm Gupta Evans & Ayres, where he specialized in complex corporate and business disputes. He earned his J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law. Adler most recently served as Deputy General Counsel at SwagUp, where he established the company's legal function and provided strategic counsel across the organization. He began his legal career as associate counsel at SPORTFIVE and earned his J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law.

As leaders of the new offices, Hilliard, Evans, and Adler will further expand Latitude's presence in these key markets – providing top-tier attorneys on a flexible basis to distinguished corporate legal departments and law firms.

"Latitude's appointment of these leaders enables us to further expand the number of law firms and legal departments we serve in these three dynamic legal markets," said Latitude CEO Ross Booher . "Like all members of our client services team, Amber, Chris, and Corey are former senior in-house counsel or law firm partners. They understand firsthand how critical it is for legal team leaders to be able to quickly call in proven interim counsel – attorneys with the precise experience, judgment and temperament to seamlessly integrate with existing teams and contribute immediately. We're excited about Latitude's continued growth and remain committed to providing world-class attorneys and exceptional peer-to-peer service to our selective law firm and legal department clients."

With this expansion, Latitude continues its mission to provide attorneys who have excelled in highly demanding roles with rewarding career opportunities, while helping legal departments and law firms build flexible, high-quality legal teams that can quickly and effectively adapt to changing demands. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Latitude has corporate offices in multiple locations across the United States.

About Latitude

Latitude is a full-service flexible legal talent company serving corporate legal departments and law firms. We specialize in providing highly skilled former in-house counsel and Big Law attorneys for flexible contract engagements and permanent positions in dozens of practice areas, including commercial contracting, data privacy, M&A, employment, litigation, and more.

From Fortune Global 100 companies to start-ups and Global 50 law firms to boutiques, clients turn to us for top-tier attorneys and other legal professionals.

We directly employ legal talent from coast to coast and have thousands of individuals in our network. Outstanding attorneys are attracted to Latitude by the sophisticated work, great clients, competitive pay, and benefits along with a refreshing combination of flexibility and boundaries.

Founded in 2013, Latitude is a Chambers and Partners globally-ranked flexible legal staffing company.

