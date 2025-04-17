Leading Hospice Membership Organization Honors 30,000 Compassionate Volunteer Caregivers Nationwide Supporting Hospice & Advanced Illness Care

MENAFN - PR Newswire) These nearly 30,000 compassionate volunteers are central to the mission of NPHI's member providers-almost matching the number of full- and part-time staff employed across its national member network. Nationwide, hospice volunteers contributeof service annually. This deep tradition of volunteerism isn't just symbolic-it's built into the very structure of hospice care. All Medicare-certified hospices are required to involve volunteers in patient and family support, reinforcing the core values of compassion and community care that define the field.

"Every story I hear is filled with purpose, pride, and joy"

Post thi

"You never hear anybody complain about their time volunteering in hospice-ever," said Tom Koutsoumpas, CEO of the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) . "Every story I hear is filled with purpose, pride, and joy. Some of our members' volunteers have been with them for decades because the experience is so meaningful. It becomes part of who they are. That kind of service-that kind of heart-is what changes lives."

Hospice volunteers fill a wide range of roles that extend far beyond bedside companionship. Examples include:



Patient Support & Companionship – Reading stories, listening to memories, holding hands, or simply being a quiet presence.

Caregiver Respite – Sitting with patients so loved ones can rest, go to appointments, or take a break.

Everyday Help – Running errands, walking pets, helping with groceries or light chores.

Creative Comforts – Playing music, facilitating art projects, recording life stories, and even crafting memory quilts. Administrative Support – Volunteering in the office, helping with outreach, and supporting fundraising events.

And sometimes, they help make magic happen.

Whether it's arranging for a patient's beloved dog to visit one last time, organizing a backyard wedding, or planning a hot air balloon ride for someone determined to feel the sky on their face again-hospice volunteers often play a key role in making final wishes a reality. In some remarkable instances, patients have even fulfilled lifelong dreams like skydiving or taking one last ride on a Harley Davidson. Volunteers are there, every step of the way, turning what seems impossible into a powerful goodbye.

Carole Fisher, President of the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) added: "Volunteers ensure that patients receive more than care-they receive presence, empathy, and human connection. They bring comfort and dignity to people during their hour of need. They ensure that no one feels alone."

Hospice volunteers don't just give-they receive. Many report that their experiences are among the most meaningful of their lives. And in a world that moves quickly, becoming a hospice volunteer is a way to slow down, connect deeply, and truly matter to someone.

Tom Koutsoumpas added: "We urge all Americans to step forward, be present, and volunteer with your local hospice. By doing so, you'll not only transform someone else's life but also your own. Hospice volunteering offers a profound opportunity to connect deeply, give back, and experience the true meaning of compassion and humanity."

You don't need a medical background to volunteer-just compassion, reliability, and a desire to support others. Hospice organizations offer robust training and match volunteers with roles suited to their time and talents.

Here are some ways to get started:



Reach out to your local hospice to ask about opportunities in your area.

Use NPHI's Provider Locator Map to connect with a member hospice near you. Call 844-GET-NPHI if there isn't a provider near you on our map-we'll help connect you with an organization in your region.

The National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) is the leading organization representing nonprofit , community-based hospice and advanced illness care providers. Committed to excellence, NPHI's members collaborate to ensure patients and families receive compassionate, high-quality care that respects their goals, values, and dignity. We help nonprofit providers thrive in an increasingly profit-driven healthcare landscape by advancing innovative, person-centered models and strengthening collaboration with leaders, policymakers, and healthcare partners nationwide. Learn more at nphihealth .

CONTACTS:

Matt Wilkinson

Communications Director, NPHI

+1 (801) 615-4207

[email protected]

SOURCE National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI)