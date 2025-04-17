LEDGENT FINANCE & ACCOUNTING WINS CLEARLYRATED's 2025 BEST OF STAFFING CLIENT AND TALENT AWARDS FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE



Ledgent Finance & Accounting received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 79.3% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 55%. Ledgent Finance & Accounting received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 72.7% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry's average of 50%.

"We are honored to once again receive ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Client and Talent awards," said Julie Hagan-Belka, Senior Vice President of Professional Services for Roth Staffing Companies. "Everyone at Ledgent Finance & Accounting is committed to excellence and to enlivening our company's values to make a meaningful impact every day. This recognition is a reflection of their dedication and expertise."

"I'm delighted to present the winners of the 2025 Best of Staffing award," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Baker Nanduru. "These remarkable organizations have set themselves apart through their relentless pursuit of service excellence and extraordinary client experiences. They exemplify the highest standards of professionalism, and I'm privileged to shine a spotlight on their outstanding achievements-congratulations on continuing to transform our industry!"

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 markets across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting , Ledgent Technology , Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

Roth Staffing Companies, L.P. has locations Arizona: Phoenix; California: Brea, Carlsbad, Century City, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Fremont, Fresno, Inland Empire, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Orange County, Oxnard, Palo Alto, Pasadena, Pleasanton, Roseville, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Torrance, Tustin, Woodland Hills; Colorado: Denver; Connecticut: Hartford, New Haven; Florida: Boca Raton, Clearwater, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach; Georgia: Atlanta; Massachusetts: Boston; Maryland: Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick, Rockville, Timonium; Michigan: Detroit; Minnesota: Bloomington, Minneapolis; Missouri: St. Louis, Kansas City; North Carolina: Raleigh; New Hampshire: Nashua; New Jersey: Paramus; Nevada: Las Vegas; Oregon: Portland; Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston, North Houston, San Antonio; Virginia: Arlington; Washington: Wisconsin: Milwaukee.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated helps B2B service firms gain actionable insights to stop client issues from becoming lost revenue, expand their business with existing clients, and attract new ones to grow their business. Learn more at .

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated-an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

