LUXCO INTRODUCES ESCASA, AN ULTRA-PREMIUM SIPPING TEQUILA WHERE RARITY MEETS REFINEMENT

In 2024, fourth-generation Master Distiller Graciela "Grace" Gonzalez embarked upon a quest for perfection. A tribute to the curated process by Gonzalez, Escasa Tequila is crafted with hand-selected 100% Blue Weber agave, sourced from a different single estate each year.

Through meticulous innovation, Escasa is uniquely crafted through a triple-distillation process, using only extra pure water, mature single estate-grown agave, heirloom yeast, and Bagazo fibers to enhance depth and complexity during fermentation. Escasa Reposado is the first of its kind to then age in Albariño wine barrels from Rias Baixas, Spain, carefully chosen to differentiate the Reposado profile. "As a wine lover, I am always trying diverse wines from where my travels take me," says Master Distiller Grace Gonzalez. "One thing I love about Tequila and Albariños are the minerals and crisp flavors of both. Therefore, I knew the pairing would be a great match."

Escasa Tequila stands as a testament to Grace Gonzalez's legacy; a masterpiece crafted for those who appreciate unparalleled quality and distinction, the perfect balance of heritage and innovation. "Escasa is the result of centuries of knowledge and a true reflection of our heritage and traditions, deeply rooted in Mexican culture," says Gonzalez. "We're proud to debut our exceptional Tequila, showcasing remarkable flavors that highlight what I love most about Tequila."

About Escasa Blanco and Reposado

The journey of the spirit of Escasa – meaning "Scarce" – begins in Los Altos de Jalisco, Mexico, using a proprietary method. Within hours of harvest, the agave is cooked for a minimum of 24 hours before milling and pressing. Introducing Bagazo fibers from the milled agave to the fermentation tanks deepens the Tequila's flavor dimension.

Once finished, triple-distillation of the Escasa spirit results in a crystal-clear, unparalleled expression of the luxurious Tequila that delivers a full-bodied, spicy finish. For the perfect pairing, Escasa Tequila Blanco is best enjoyed with mild sashimi or nigiri, fresh ceviche, caviar or a simple beet salad with goat cheese and caramelized walnuts.



Escasa Tequila Blanco has a slightly spiced (pepper and clove) aroma and cooked agave base, with ripe pineapple and agave honey (molasses) essences, accented by hints of floral and fruity cues Cooked agave, ripened pineapple, green apple, pepper and cloves, with hints of spice, this Blanco is slightly astringent, with a silky body lingering on the palate

Escasa Tequila Reposado is a perfectly balanced combination of the Blanco's earthiness paired with the citrusy, acidic essence of the Albariño wine casks. Albariño wine, known for its refreshing stone fruit flavor cues including pineapple, complements the piquant, mineral essence of the Blanco, creating a remarkable expression meant to be savored. Pair Escasa Tequila Reposado with beef carpaccio, beef tartare or roasted vegetables. Its rich complexity is also highlighted alongside grilled meats, octopus or an artisanal charcuterie board.



Escasa Tequila Reposado has a slightly spiced (pepper and clove), cooked agave, molasses aroma, with additional elegant oak hints and floral hues, followed by dry fruit hints Cooked agave, elegant oak hues, molasses hints and baking spices (pepper and clove) appear on the palate, with a slight spice at the end with a long-lasting aftertaste

"We are most excited to introduce Escasa because today's discerning Tequila drinkers crave more than just a drink-they seek an experience," remarks Kayleigh Longo, Brand Manager for Escasa. "Escasa is crafted for those who appreciate authenticity and refinement behind every pour. From our single estate-grown agave to our meticulous triple-distillation process, every detail is designed to create a Tequila that transcends the ordinary. Escasa is more than a spirit – it's an invitation to elevate the way we celebrate, gather, and enjoy life's finest moments."

Escasa Tequila Blanco retails for $99.99 USD and Escasa Tequila Reposado retails for $119.99 USD.

ABOUT ESCASA TEQUILA

